What to expect if Trump and Pelosi fight like toddlers?

“It doesn’t take much for the little ones to notice that they attract a lot of attention when they behave,” inform the authors of the bestselling manual entitled “What to Expect: The Childhood” new parents at the end of their rope , “Sometimes struggling toddlers find their own solution to an argument, and that’s a good thing. Give the kids a minute or two to surprise the situation as long as nobody is physically injured.”

It had been a lot longer than a minute or two since spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi had strangely shredded her printed copy of Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening, and there was still no sign of cooperative play in America’s toxic sandbox. In fact, by Thursday afternoon, the carpet rats – a full 24 hours after Trump’s formal acquittal regarding the two impeachment cases that Pelosi had given the green light – were out of control as always.

“The president doesn’t like Nancy Pelosi,” said House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, “and Nancy Pelosi is not inferior to Donald Trump.”

“Speaker Pelosi had a tantrum,” said Liz Cheney, chair of the Republican conference. “She embarrassed herself and embarrassed the house. It has once again proven that it is not suitable for an office. “

“The author of hostility is Donald J. Trump,” Democrat Hoyer said. “The author of the confrontation is Donald J. Trump. The department’s author is Donald J. Trump. He regularly ruined other people during his campaign and made fun of others. “

“In America, an incorrigible child tore up the state of the Union,” chirped Kellyanne Conway, the president’s eager mouthpiece. Ms. Conway said that spokeswoman Pelosi “read the Cheesecake Factory menu all night”.

Mutual insults continued on Thursday. The first event of the day for the two contestants was the annual Washington Hilton National Prayer Breakfast, where Ronald Reagan was shot, of course. So it could be much worse.

(“I don’t want to go into the goal that I am,” said Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, “There are people out there.” At the same hour, the Capitol police were investigating “a suspicious substance” in Congressman Adam Schiff’s office, the Wordy, plaintive and ultimately unsuccessful Democrat prosecutor. The all-clear was given just before noon. The most suspicious substance on Capitol Hill would be humility these days.)

Donald Trump most recently entered the Hilton as befits the Free World chief. Nancy Pelosi stood at her table, always the lady in purple and pearls, applauding. Then the President spotted a copy of USA Today titled: ACQUITTED.

Trump took the newspaper and lovingly swung it like Raymond Bourque after winning the Stanley Cup. Then he went to Pelosi and Mitt Romney, the practicing Catholic and the awesome Mormon who had brought him to court and voted only among the docile Republican sheep to remove him from office.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they know is wrong,” said Donald Trump. “I also don’t like people who say,” I’m praying for you “when they know it’s not.”

“Spokeswoman Pelosi seemed to shake her head when the President said the last line,” said a pool reporter at breakfast.

“I meant every word,” beamed Donald Trump later in the day.

An hour after the prayer breakfast ended, Nancy Pelosi returned the favor. At her weekly press conference in the basement of the Capitol, she said that tearing up the President’s text – “a manifesto of falsehoods,” as she called it – was the “most worthy” answer she could think of right now because she was “another.” Urges “resisted in me” that she did not specify.

She said she thought Donald Trump looked “sedated” on Tuesday night.

“I tried to be gracious to him,” said the spokesman. “I am always dignified. I don’t need lessons from the President of the United States about dignity. “

“I don’t know if the president understands prayer or people who pray,” she continued. “I pray hard for him because he is so far from the track. He can say what he wants, but I pray quietly for him.”

Trump at his marathon press conference on Thursday at the White House (Evan Vucci / AP)

“There is no eternal hostility,” she said. “There is only eternal friendship. I gave him the hand of friendship. “

On Tuesday evening, Donald Trump declined.

“That didn’t mean anything to me,” said Nancy Pelosi.

“I feel very liberated,” she smiled. Then she said the same words again.

“Could you and the President ever work together again?” Asked a reporter.

“Well, it’s up to him,” sniffed Nancy Pelosi.

At noon in the White House, Donald Trump completed a victory round in a one and a half hour speech, which, however, could be summarized in four typical Trumpian words.

The impeachment process, Trump said, is “just nonsense.”

The accusers were “bad people”.

Oh, and James Comey, the FBI director he fired, was “a mess”.

“I’m sure Pelosi and Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer will try to invent other things,” Donald Trump predicted.

“If you see me walking across the street and it’s against the light,” said the leader of the free world, “we’ll probably have to do it again.”

Then he said that Pelosi and Company were “bad and sick” and went to negotiate with the President of Kenya.

Three years after the start of the Trump-Pelosi melodrama, those who suspect that both leaders could benefit from good paddling will be disappointed. What to Expect: The Toddler Years recommends that “beatings against young children not only send out mixed messages about violence, but also undermine their sense of security and self-esteem.”

Without physical punishment, a Maclean correspondent in the Capitol sought the Council of Experts of Congressmen Frederica Wilson, the Miami Democrats, the five-year-old grandmother and former headmistress.

“What if you had two students who didn’t understand each other, little Nancy and little Donnie?” Rep. Wilson was asked.

“I would give them a project that they could work on like an infrastructure,” said Rep. Wilson. “Just put the two of them in a room alone, and they won’t be able to come out until they have made an invoice together.”

“What about a beer summit?” Was suggested. (Barack Obama was an avid supporter of beer summits at the time.) “Even if Donald Trump doesn’t drink.”

“He says that,” replied the congress director. “But he pretends to be drunk all the time!”

