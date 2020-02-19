[what-to-know-about-wednesday’s-nevada-democratic-debate:-time,-channel]

LAS VEGAS — On Wednesday, Feb. 19, contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will acquire the phase at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas for the last debate in advance of Nevada’s caucus this weekend.

In order to qualify, candidates both experienced to satisfy a polling threshold or gain a pledged delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire previously this month. According to an ABC News assessment, the adhering to candidates have certified to take part in the Nevada discussion:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Previous New York Metropolis Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Moderators consist of Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Hallie Jackson and Vanessa Hauc of NBC Information, MSNBC and Telemundo and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent. Candidates will be allotted 75 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups.

The debate will be broadcast on NBC and MSNBC starting at 9 p.m. ET and can also be dwell-streamed on The Nevada Independent’s website.

The future Democratic presidential discussion will consider put on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be offered by CBS Information and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The South Carolina primaries will take location just times later on.