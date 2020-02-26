what-to-know-forward-of-tremendous-tuesday-2020:-states,-date-and-how-to-view-are-living-coverage

Tremendous Tuesday 2020 is just around the corner. This is a seem at anything to know likely into one particular of the most important days of the primary election year.

What is Super Tuesday?

Tremendous Tuesday marks the working day in the main election cycle when the most delegates can be won. This year, there are 1,357 delegates at stake for Democrats on Super Tuesday.

Supplemental delegate-large days this election cycle consist of March 10, March 17 and the so-termed Acela Primaries throughout substantially of the northeastern United States on April 28.

Super Tuesday day, states

For the 2020 presidential election cycle, Tremendous Tuesday usually takes spot on Tuesday, March three, 2020. Super Tuesday 2020 states include things like Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Democrats will also caucus in American Samoa that working day.

How to watch, live stream Super Tuesday protection

ABC Information and this ABC station will give extensive Super Tuesday protection on television and on-line. On tv, primetime coverage will start at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT. Primetime coverage will function George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Tom Llamas, Nate Silver, Devin Dwyer and Matthew Dowd as effectively as ABC News contributors Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Heidi Heitkamp. Added anchors and reporters will deliver reside studies from battleground states and at candidates’ marketing campaign headquarters around the nation.

Reside streaming coverage will start off on ABC News Are living at seven p.m. PT | 6 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.