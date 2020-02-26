what-to-know-in-advance-of-tremendous-tuesday-2020:-states,-day-and-how-to-observe-reside-protection

Tremendous Tuesday 2020 is just about the corner. This is a glimpse at all the things to know going into just one of the largest days of the key election season.

What is Tremendous Tuesday?

Super Tuesday marks the day in the principal election cycle when the most delegates can be gained. This year, there are one,357 delegates at stake for Democrats on Super Tuesday.

More delegate-heavy days this election cycle incorporate March 10, March 17 and the so-identified as Acela Primaries across significantly of the northeastern United States on April 28.

Tremendous Tuesday day, states

For the 2020 presidential election cycle, Tremendous Tuesday can take location on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Tremendous Tuesday 2020 states involve Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Democrats will also caucus in American Samoa that working day.

How to look at, are living stream Tremendous Tuesday protection

ABC Information and this ABC station will provide in depth Super Tuesday coverage on tv and on the net. On tv, primetime coverage will start out at 8 p.m. ET | seven p.m. CT. Primetime coverage will characteristic George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Tom Llamas, Nate Silver, Devin Dwyer and Matthew Dowd as perfectly as ABC Information contributors Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Heidi Heitkamp. Further anchors and reporters will supply reside experiences from battleground states and at candidates’ marketing campaign headquarters all over the place.

Are living streaming coverage will begin on ABC Information Reside at 7 p.m. PT | six p.m. CT.

The Affiliated Push contributed to this report.