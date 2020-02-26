What to know – Up News Data Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Up Information Facts DETROIT) – If time permits, the reconstruction of I-75 in Oakland County resumes on Friday, February 28, with the closure of the highway for the demolition of bridges and get the job done to prepare for an future website traffic modify.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, I-75 northbound will be closed from 8 Mile to Square Lake roads, and I-75 southbound will be closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Street.

Full closure is important to demolish Meyers Road, Woodward Heights Boulevard, John R. Highway and the Harry Avenue bridges in excess of the highway in the town of Hazel Park, and to get ready for an upcoming targeted traffic adjust from 13 Mile Highway to Coolidge Freeway . Both equally directions on I-75 will reopen to website traffic at five a.m. Monday, March two.

%MINIFYHTML53601f732392878117884f553eb4c8bb11% %MINIFYHTML53601f732392878117884f553eb4c8bb12%

Right before the freeway closes, the teams will get started closing the left lane on I-75 southbound and the entrance ramps at nine p.m. and get started closing highway lanes at 10 p.m.

Through closing, site visitors from I-75 northbound will be diverted west on eight Mile Road to M-1 northbound (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound to Square Lake Street back again to I- 75 northbound. Southbound I-75 targeted traffic will use I-696 westbound to M-1 southbound, then eight Mile Road eastbound to I-75 southbound. In addition to the total closure, the still left lane of I-75 southbound will be shut from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Street over the weekend.

From 5 a.m. On Monday, March two, both equally directions of I-75 will have two lanes open up between eight Mile and Coolidge Freeway right up until the stop of the 2020 building time.

© 2020 Up Information Facts Broadcasting Inc. All legal rights reserved. This product could not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.