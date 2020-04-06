What to Look at Quibi

Like it or not, Quibi is here. The new streaming platform, launched April 6, offers short content— ““ very fast, ”and then, a photo channel, running for 10 minutes or less. These toys are designed to be viewed exclusively on your phone, or on the subway to work or sitting in the waiting room at the dentist’s office – places, in other words, most people can’t come anytime. yet in the days of social isolation. But despite being a few people, at the moment, on the trip, Quibi is committed to attending, through our count, a series of 50 articles, essays, facts and news programs on April 6 with programs to put out 175 photos during the year.

Quibi throws a lot of people in front of the court with a variety of viewers: there is a lively food show designed for the boomer crowd, while the popular reality movie intends to drag Gen Z off of TikTok. Television critics have long debated whether Quibi’s product is a sign of the end of a good television or storm. But apparently the platform hopes the satellite alone will persuade some TV lovers to download the app. Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Lebron James, Chance the Rapper and Chrissy Teigen are some of the most popular stars to star in Quibi events, as well as filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Catherine Hardwicke, Paul Feig, and Guillermo del Toro are optimistic about the upcoming edition.

The new service, which features new proprietary technology that allows viewers to switch seamlessly from landscape to image, costs $ 4.99 per month with advertising and $ 7.99 without advertising not, although there is a 90-day trial available when you register in April.

Quibi gave reporters a glimpse of some of the content of their presentation on April 6th. it breaks down). If you’re thinking of registering, here’s what you need to look at and what you should skip.

What to Watch

Gayme Show! (not written)



Gayme Show! it’s a simple rule: it’s a gay game program. That’s it! Equipped with aplomb by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, each volume features two opposing groups in a gay contest presented in an attempt to crown “The Right Queen.” The jokes are numerous, and if you’re not familiar with the Twitter genre — references to Dua Lipa, Laura Dern’s salutary keys — from Jurassic Park and wife Cynthia Nixon by the way — you can go to Google to find out. But even if you don’t get any joke, it’s hard to stop snoring watching teammates like Demi Adejuyigbe walk around the game in a section during a game called “watch me dad” – obviously Rogers is weak tailing and crying. The mindset is good, stupid and exactly what you want it to be – and that’s a big deal. -Kelly Conniff

Homeowner



Not too long ago as anyone who’s ever been within 10 feet of RuPaul’s footsteps gets their own show, but don’t hold a flood of red flags on Sasha Velor, the Drag Race button that flips even out of this pack. While the show for women and girls may be a bit of a crime, Velor, who carries a large tank for red, has a gold medal. Parallel to the birth of NightGowns by NightGowns for the grand finale, this docuseries features a queen and a crowded island with all sorts of details. Every aspect of the show — the only Quibi title I have ever shown that one feels most appropriate to the medium — ends with a beautiful production number that takes pride. —Judy Berman

Prodigy (documentary)



You do not have to be a sports fan to appreciate this presentation, which contains talented young artists in every edition. With its impressive graphics and story-setting – especially compared to the quality of the game’s many other platforms – Prodigy didn’t care about the success of its games. national boxing champion) and more focused on the dedication and commitment of these family members. If you cried during that Procter & Gamble Olympics business thanks to moms who pulled a car and gave speeches for kids to have a chance to shoot in the field, this is probably for you. —Elizabeth Berman

Punk’n (not taken)



This third episode of the MTV comedy series has been successfully updated for Millennials and Gen Z’s visuals: it is a more realistic, less aggressive version and contains more animals. YouTuber Liza Koshy destroys bat mitzvah; comedian Megan Thee Stallion is facing a gorilla crisis. Opportunity for Rapper — who in his hours of Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow, once again secures his innocence to connect with the flow of music — brings the courage to work for his guests, laughs and it is a disease. —Andrew R. Chow

Sauce (not written)



Dance – especially street dancing – does not get enough cultural respect. Sauce has something to say about that. Each division puts the two division teams together, where Ayo and Teo will be judged with a $ 25,000 prize. The lack of polish is interesting, as is the lack of art; hopefully you can spend more time watching these young gymnasts move their bodies in ways that don’t respect the laws of physics. Kudos to executive producer Usher and his successor for confirming the dance style of the area, because it is time for these design features to arrive. The usual camera cuts and edits that seem to fit most of the TikTok lineup, but it’s exciting to see how these dancers move throughout the process. —Raisa Bruner

Page with pasta (program)



Now this is the shortest content. I am a full-time payer of Bonetet, Alison Roman Instagram watcher and Anthony Anthony Bourdain. So, yes, a comedy about a chef who travels through small towns in Italy to discover the forgotten pasta is my take. I can’t get myself around the sound of this show – it’s too selfish, too much so it seems to play with some food shows? Or maybe one of them. No worries. The show has a lot of non-teaching culture by Felix Trattoria leader Even Funke how to make pasta in unexpected shapes but is a traditional tradition in many Italian cities. It was fun! —Eliana Dockterman

You Can’t Get These (real program)



Lena Waithe takes viewers on tours, discoveries and satellite dishes of the world of sneakers. As the show conveys, the sneaker tradition is almost about style. “Your shoes are now ID in black,” said Carmelo Anthony; Nas, Run DMC, Hasan Minhaj and the cultural historian celebrate the legacy of idols such as Michael Jordan and the relationship between hip-hop and business. Questions about branding, use and value have been addressed. For the performers it may be repetitive, but it’s still fun to hear Rev Run recollect about adidas deals — and for everyone, she’s working as a positive introduction to the roots of modern American culture. —Raisa Bruner

What To Try

Chrissy Court (not written)



This time to Judge Judy, Chrissy Teigen ruled against a lawsuit brought by the county. Each district has the responsibility of the individual to file a lawsuit. Many of the “candidates” are very scary (or actually mad, which is not good when the TV program is introduced), and Chrissy and her mother Vilailuck Teigen (as the court staffer) must are to work twice as long to deal with their discomfort. Humaira often feels forced. Chrissy’s Instagram is more entertaining — at least there, she has control over the characters, her husband John Legend and their two children, both of whom are excellent ways in front of the camera. That said, if you like Teigen and have already been impressed by her Instagram stories, this is a great way to get more. —Eliana Dockterman

Queens Queens (a reality program)



Reese Witherspoon tells wildlife films made with the BBC Radio Research Service, each focusing on members of the female genre. Some of the lines have given way to the tasting area: “Get that self-confidence and confidence: this is what grown up. These big cats were close to her. Take a long walk, hot kings! She was shouting after some action about the cheetah girls. But thanks to the beautiful movie footage and surprising choices – unless you already know the life-style of a wicked, life-size Queen of the Potter? —Vie Viewers who love nature and some of the most interesting things about animals will be satisfied. —Raisa Bruner

Fry



After an event, this seemed to fall and fall into the “skip” basin: two mysterious inspired characters, a theater expert (Will Forte) and a House-Kauri (Kaitlin Olson) friend, all they deserve to be fired from their jobs to justify the purity of their art on such subjects as the subject matter appropriate for the English language talent (in his case) and the customer service (in his case). (Considering the kind of kooky, humane character you can find in Christopher Guest’s movie, the main event was reduced to a standard setting.) But a quick set of events – they decided to try to stay home, buy a print. and the leisure and money-laundering on his wall, which became the property of a minor drug – sparked the introduction of Broad City’s Arturo Castro as a vegetarian, which could stir up this temptation. from grating to promising. —Elizabeth Berman

Recognizes Mental with Lior (not written)

The psychologist Lior Suchard lacked the mode of play or the scale of other famous magicians such as David Blaine or Criss Angel, which made him a perfect platformer like Quibi. It’s acceptable to watch him catch a basketball while being blinded or thinking about the amount of cash in Ludacris’s hands, but his tactics aren’t your dream, either. —Andrew R. Chow

I promise (to be honest)



By all means, LeBron James’ Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, was a great success: her students, who were selected to attend after failing in the city’s public school system, are experimenting well and seeing them eat. completely new environment for them. This play, always, comes as a marketing-level sensation for the school. —Andrew R. Chow

Run This City (documentary)



Jaseil Correia grew up with the goal of becoming mayor of his hometown, Fall River, Mass. – a city of about 90,000 known as Lizzie Borden’s home. When he was 23 years old, he succeeded. But what feels at first like an uplifting story about millennials’ efforts turned back when Correia was accused of fraud and accepting corruption. It is an interesting story that can make a very interesting story book. Unfortunately, Quibi’s system requires director Brent Hodge (I’m Chris Farley) to chop the scissors to a straight, eight-minute “fly” that pulls the middle off before beginning to develop a perception. The result is micro-docuseries in which the sound of his voice feels a little backward. —Judy Berman

Singled Out (not written)



I like host Keke Palmer I love Joel Kim Booster, who works as Jenny McCarthy for Chris Hardwick. I wish that all three of the sites I reviewed had bipartisan activists but I didn’t feel like they were about to offer to LGBTQ audiences. The best one comes out with a quirky, handsome queen who is looking for someone who can hold her in her lap. But the best thing about the original MTV show is the banterised writing, both between hosts and between competitors. And there’s just no room for that in a pre-seven-minute game. —Judy Berman

Thanks Million (not written)



There is not much here that you cannot get from watching Ellen DeGeneres’s video clips offering a chance to survive on behalf of the name-of-the-company, or soldiers coming home for rehab meeting their spouses / children / dogs. But if you’re going to sign up anyway and want a cathartic beat in the two-minute studio, you look at celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas giving people the right $ 100,000, and then watching the collector give half of it to someone else the right person, and yes, the talent should be done. If you think too much about it, the magic will start to fade – how much of this will be consumed in the free tax, and how many phone calls does this person ask for when he receives this large amount, well, if not national TV, What is Quibi? However seeing a well-meaning, hard-working person being able to pay for infertility treatment, or home, or additional resources for their health plan, is far from the worst way to spend six minutes. —Elizabeth Berman

What he omitted

& Music (documentary)



With a wide range of high-end jumping, atmospheric wallpaper and philosophical touches, & Music seems to want to be a Chef’s Table for random-dudes-to-mix-music-industry. The show spends each episode with a narrator for a star performer: there is singer Ariana Grande and lighting director Martin Garrix. But while there is only one or two episodes of the obvious, the show is more twisted, less dramatic and inevitable. There are many music movies that are worth your time — and you can watch the big screen with the right speakers. —Andrew R. Chow

Slaughtered (Unpublished)



Potatoes are a game of cooking, removing the main ingredients that make cooking a pleasure: interesting and empathetic to quit and, most harmful to all efforts, cooking by itself. Directed by Kimmy Schmidtâs Tituss Burgess, the show invites two cartoonists in a small room with a secretive grin on their faces; You have to taste the crash, find out what it can be, and bowl on what they think they ate, judging by both the taste and consistency of judges like Le Levy, Antoni Porowski and Jane Krakowski . But the rapidity of the process keeps this distance from nutrition; Viewers do not have time to know whether to invest in candidates, and the cook itself goes by without any regard for technology or nutrition. Most of the drama you’ll find here are lines like: “This all went down to … Is this zoodle or is this nonsense?” —Elizabeth Berman

Memory (not written)

Will Arnett make fun of the worst cultural trajectory of history from which no one can remember the reason (similarly Alan Thicke emerged in a reverential respect at the opening of the Canadian superdome). It is not known who this show is or why it is. The aforementioned things are so hard to understand that people who live through them can forget and the quips feel like something you would hear in a high school open house. I spent a whole lot of time watching this show thinking about someone else, the best actor, BoJack Horseman. In that Netflix series, Arnett revealed the star of the 90s bathing superstar to be in Hollywood. The memory seems to feel like a plan that Quibi’s investor would make for a black BoJack after BoJack accidentally threw it at a party. —Eliana Dockterman

Lowest Games (pictured)



This game is clear, it was fun. These are the exact roles that SNL will cast Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz for the race – an old letean athlete who suffers from self-harm with a pregnant wife and a wealthy businessman who claims to be former players they will hunt. Since each one is seven minutes, these are not signs of difficulty that arise slowly. The actors talk to each other in dialogue in every scene. Don’t Come to The Most Game About Expectations Game-esque twist or any dialogue technique. What you expect is exactly what you will get. Unless you expect fun. You will not get it. —Eliana Dockterman

The Voice of Exodus (not recorded)



Despite the name, there is nothing original about the Muridi House Flip. The series is essentially two pieces of reality that seem to be inconsistent with each other: one piece of home remodeling prepared by two artists with a twist of canned dishes; a fraction of the true crime scene is filled with buckets of fun with experiments on wallpapers and journalism. This unsettling situation leads to horrific events that most feel like parody Saturday Night Live, especially when one of the informants announces: “Our goal is to take this murderous house and make it home. happy. ” And focusing on the nature of crime shows the worst aspects of this kind of culture that often confuses victims. Is there any other world in which this drama can control its sound? Perhaps. But as it stands, Muridi Hall of Fame is too much. -Kelly Conniff

Nikki Fre $ h (unpublished)



“Peace is a new voice. The voice of the black, ”Nicole Richie is a pocket broadcaster at the beginning of Nikki Fre $ h’s case (and then immediately appears to refer to herself). The result of gaming is a taste of the game of life of a good life and the true value of producing organic and honey. Attemptso’s attempts to attract food waste and bees’ conditions were well intentioned, but they originated from the likes of Bill Nye’s failure to save the game from falling; Richie has helped pioneer the hit TV reality show on The Easy Life with Paris Hilton, but Nikki Fre $ h missed losing the show by her schadenfreude appeal. —Raisa Bruner

Skrrt with Off (not written)



If you want to watch beautiful cars, you can get a sneak peek of Skrrt with Off. Otherwise, there is not much issue. The display has a well-known mode (Migos rapper Offset deals with cars) and is implemented without vision. When his wife Cardi B shows an event, full of sass and talent, you wonder why they didn’t give the show a whole lot. —Andrew R. Chow

Survivor (in writing)



Before watching the first installment of this horror movie about a distraught young woman preparing to kill herself on an airplane from a mental institution, I could say something like, “I’ll watch Sophie Turner do something.” Well, Turner is great in Survive – but it is not her work or the value of her productions that are able to redeem the story that, intentionally or not, revels in the bloodthirsty, murderous history of murder. Talent (who ‘goes astray’ in the trailer) who has a plane crash and Turner’s character with a love interest (Corey Hawkins) because, yes, surviving only adds to the stupidity and presents plot holes. —Judy Berman

When The Vehicle Continues (in writing)



It was the summer of 1995 – a hot summer — when things started to go wrong in the Colfax Valley, Ill. This fall, a beautiful high school girl (Kristine Froseth) and her late teacher (Mark Duplass) steal, forcing a gun to be seized from their master. The stranger’s sister (Sophie Thatcher) used to intimidate her in the home unknowingly. Importing a jokes sometimes boy (Sam Strike) for questions. The story of this murder mystery is the student journalist (Chosen Jacobs) who found the body. Time markers like Nirvana and ck one are full. Each once in a while the play is made entirely of different types of seafood and nostalgia for the past being performed so well that it exceeds the sum of its parts (see: early season Things Strangers). But after three things, predictable things, I’m not really optimistic about this. —Judy Berman

Other Photos Entered Quibi

The stories below are Quibi’s “daily essentials,” additional programming related to news, sports, nature and entertainment.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

