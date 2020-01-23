What to say to someone with cancer

Do not tell bad news and do not be falsely optimistic. Offer to organize closets or send out ice cream tubs.

Do you know what to say or do when a friend, relative or acquaintance has cancer?

Chances are, like many people who have interacted with Lynda Wolters, you can’t. Wolters, author of the recently published book Voices of Cancer, was found in his forties to have a relatively rare and currently incurable cancer called mantle cell lymphoma.

“Because people didn’t know what to say to me, about me or about me, they often avoided me instead,” she wrote, urging him to reach out to strangers in groups. support for spiritual strength.

Those who have spoken to Wolters too often have said something unnecessary or off-putting such as “Call me if you need something” or “How are you feeling?” In her blog, she tried to reassure hesitant friends: “I prefer to see your face and the pain and fear in your eyes than to feel too uncertain and awkward to see me. I prefer to hear about you, about your work , your life, your kids and your puppy’s antics than I would for my illness. “

Fortunately for my friend Sara Nodjoumi, 46-year-old documentary film producer in Brooklyn and mother of two young boys, she had a much better experience after being diagnosed with breast cancer last summer.

“Most of the people were amazing,” said Nodjoumi. “Just being there with a kiss and a hug could have been enough.” But she has many more. “People sent latkes, flowers, fruit baskets, knitwear, baklava, books, advice – everything was useful in their own way,” she said. She was delighted with the friend who had come to organize her closet, the eight pints of ice cream a friend had sent from a special store in Cincinnati, as well as massage and psychotherapy gifts that she could share. with her husband.

Perhaps the most helpful while she was undergoing taxable surgery and chemotherapy was the friend who organized a “meal train” of people who delivered family meals and school lunches every day for six weeks; the parents who took her sons on a three-week trip to Chicago; and the friend who looked after the boys at his home in Brooklyn for an entire week.

“The people were so generous and helpful,” she told me. “All of this made me feel very loved.”

But like Wolters, Nodjoumi was upset by those who told bad news or, for Wolters, by those who were too optimistic, saying: “Don’t worry, everything will be fine.” As she wrote: “People don’t want advice on how they should feel (” Look on the bright side “) or how to fix it (” Things will be better tomorrow “); they often just want to be heard. Pain or a bad day for a person, instead of trying to get past it, is the most useful way to go. It’s better to just say, “I’m sorry you’re going through this. Do you want to talk about it?” “

Dr. Wendy Schlessel Harpham, a Dallas doctor who has been on treatment for chronic lymphoma for many years and who is now in long-term remission, says the best things to say depend on your relationship with the patient and what that the person is currently going through physically and emotionally. But whatever you choose to say or do, she says, show love and support without judgment or instruction on how the person should feel.

“Don’t ask, how are you?” Harpham told me. “Ask:” How are you? “Do not ask questions about the treatment or whether the cancer is curable. Do not give voluntary stories about yourself or other patients, and do not tell the patient what to think, feel or do.”

When she offers help, she says, be specific about what you can provide to support the patient: meals; child care or elder care; transportation to and from treatments; companionship during doctor visits (particularly useful if you can take notes), tests or treatments; a sound box, maybe even in the middle of the night; a lunch date or a fun outing; even a blank diary with no instructions on what the patient is recording.

Harpham is the author of Healing Hope: Through and Beyond Cancer, among other very useful books on living with and after cancer. She and Wolters warn that offering patients unrealistic advice and heavenly pie predictions.

“The most ridiculous thing I heard was” The best thing you can do for your cancer is to stay positive, “said Nodjoumi.” Does that mean that if I don’t stay positive, my cancer reappear? “

One patient told Wolters, “Sometimes I feel like I can’t cry or be angry because they think I’m not positive.”

She wrote: “It can be too difficult to deal with when a supporter is filled with unrealistic ideas of rainbows and unicorns regarding our diagnosis, our prognosis or our treatment. It’s a shitty fight, and we are sick and tired, and sometimes your life out there is more than we can take. We want to be positive and we appreciate you as a cheerleader, but we also need of realism. “

At the same time, Harpham suggests asking patients, regardless of the condition of their illness, what they hope for. Encourage them to focus on short-term goals and ask if there is a way to help them achieve those goals. Guide them to talk about their hopes of being able to do something and to listen without interrupting, judging or trying to correct what they say. In any case, she said, the underlying message should be “I hear you … I believe you … I am there for you”.

But never ask for a remedy. “Cure is too big a word for most of us to feel comfortable with,” Wolters wrote. “As a patient who was told that there was no cure for her illness, the word remission gives the impression that the sky has opened up and that the angels have sung; it’s really not going to much better.”

Many patients are like Harpham, entering and leaving remission perhaps several times, and each time “they have to face” But weren’t you cured? “matter of family and friends,” observed Wolters. “No matter how long a person has been in remission, we always hold our breath during checkups and hear the murmur in our head: ‘Is it back?'”

Patients could help their supporters better understand cancer by describing “cure” as a chimerical dream they prefer not to discuss, by saying that they “currently have no signs of illness” or “no signs of active illness “.



