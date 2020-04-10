What to watch (and skip) via VOD and Netflix this weekend

stay at home. When COVID-19 spreads, it is advice highlighted by epidemiologists competing to fight the virus, they avoid all unnecessary travel to Americans and limit everyone-to-person interaction I was asked to do it. “Social distance” seems to be our new common sense, at least for now.

Rental IT: “Sea heat” [VOD]

Seafever, quarantining at eerie times, was sure to enter production with little awareness of how the story of an close encounter on the high seas would be cooled during the coronavirus crisis.

However, in honor of Neasa Hardiman’s sharp predictive ability, the writer’s director, this rugged Irish genre workout [The Thing and Alien’s riff, essentially limited to commercial fishing vessels] I quickly fell into an ethical dilemma that plagued academics. A student, Siobhán [Hermione Corfield], and another crew member of a crawler, desperately rushed out of a squid-like threat, with worm-like parasites waving over the hull of the ship, When captured by a oozing, phosphorescent creature,

Seafever, an impressively lean and economical, and modest [albeit effective] view of creatures threatening Siovan and its crew, focuses on the human crisis resulting from this impossible situation, Focusing on her scientific thinking on fear and paranoia, will soon be infected The clumsy elderly couple who owned the rest of the crew-ship and first led them to these unknown waters [ Doug Lay Scott and Connie Nielsen]. In fact, by the time they start self-quarantine, and especially when they are discussing the morals of returning to the shore, despite the knowledge that one of them may be a carrier of this weird and sly trick Not hard to wonder if the sea heat was designed in some labs for our terrible, non-fertile time. Alas, it’s no more evil than good writing.

Hardiman gestures in other interesting directions and has a somewhat eerie influence on Irish folklore in the Sea Fever. Shiobhan’s red hair is a source of surprise among superstitious crews who believe it brings superstition. Even the unlucky skipper’s name, NiamhCinn-Óir [translation: Golden-Haired Niamh], offers movies with a mysterious ballast. Hardyman’s interrogation of predatory fishery practices, particularly bottom-to-bottom fishing methods that pull material from the seabed and destroy the underwater biosphere, has been less successful, but has played a role in the erupting SF horror freakout. You. Certainly its search is true, but it gives way too quickly to more pulp thrillers that are unpleasant and mutating monsters and humans destined not to understand them in time.

Rental IT: “We Summon the Darkness” [VOD]

To genre viewers who are not familiar with her support role in summer blockbusters, San Andreas and Baywatch [both opposite The Rock], or the same as Percy Jackson franchise or HBO’s True Detective Actress Alexandra Daddario is probably the best as much smoky paramore in the movie. Described as the scream queen in production. She starred in the 2013 Texas Chainsaw 3D, giving the franchise the most all-in-lead woman since Marilyn Burns. The following year, the fascinating Zonkacom’s Burying the Ex paired her with the great late Anton Yelchin in a fruitful way. In particular, FX’s role in television during the fifth season of American Horror Story further illustrated how Daddario could use her confused and flirty smiles and old Hollywood charm as a weapon. We have always got her new fans and gossips old fans on the toes with gothic spookers living in the castle and spoiled pop stars in the mental illness drama Lost Transmissions.

Her demonic, playful, dagger-like bend in “We Summon the Darkness” is at its best ever, and the other great reason to see midnight in a proper demon panic Given that, you must first admit Daddario. Surprisingly, this movie, directed by Mark Myers [My friend Dharmer], earns the point of not taking the setup too seriously. 80’s. A trio of leather-loving heartbreakers, played by two friend groups—Daddario, Maddie Husson, and Amy Forsythe. And a group of loose-jawed metal headboys, played by Keen Johnson, Logan Miller, and Austin Swift, met at a Midwestern concert led by subtly named Satan soldiers, met Mosh, and finally met Meet cute. Returning to a house owned by one of the girls nearby, they have a fateful round of “Never Have I Ever”. At that point, it becomes clear that one of the groups has a little more life experience under a belt studded with skulls—especially when it becomes a matter of the whole occult ritual.

Take a look, Alan Treza’s script is a little trick, and any genre-savvy audience can notice that they’re far from miles. It is best not to spoil it here. But the dialogue sometimes sings, especially the tarts and crunchy one-liners offered to Daddario, Hasson, and Forsythe have been forced to confront male opponents who have little opportunity to participate in all wise cracking. Was. Fortunately, the major women here are jokingly jokingly bloody, and at some point use weed wackers in a dismal way. I still mentioned Johnny Knoxville’s stunt casting, but shouted as a TV evangelist preacher. We summon the darkness, but even if it wants to aim bigger and rip a little harder, we are well aware of the stupid and horrible behavior that follows. Similarly, the direction of Myers has a clear purpose. Features that may fail without the performer’s exciting energy can summon darkness and distract you from the current situation, even if no one can save you. Daddarios can significantly raise their own hell with debrisHmm To guarantee heavy metal trapping in movies.

Skip: “Love. Wedding. Repeat [Netflix]

Reading about love is surprisingly difficult. wedding. Repeat. A gentle serving near the end of the romantic comedy casserole, quickly teases that it may become a bit fascinating before giving up on offering it.

Yes, it is a product of Netflix’s Churn Factory, which gives a tranquil quality to a stunning Italian villa in Frascati [a few miles from Rome] with an impressive atmosphere. garden. And yes, it’s led by two decent sized stars, Sam Cloughlin [The Hunger Games] and Olivia Munn [from X-Men], supported by a brigade of cute and funny faces from TV, a predictable romantic Packed with comedy casts. Among them are the magnetic Aisling Bea [Living With Yourself], Eleanor Tomlinson [Poldark], Joel Fry [Game of Thrones], and Jack Farthing [Poldark].

But what is the opening narration from a solemn British woman who assumes everyone is Judi Dench? [Actually, it’s a penny rider who has been a Dench substitute for everything from Skyfall to Victoria and Abdul.] Other anonymous credited only as Oracle and with a joke declaration like “Chance is a real bastard” Tend to quote fictional fortune tellers. [One joke is that she argued, get it?], The voice sounds almost instantly, accidentally playing the mysteries of the universe, reappearing regularly and embodied in the official of the movie A good time that will immediately suggest a genre crack to do. Only if.

A rom-com for this destination wedding is a remake of a French confectionery plande table only written and directed by Dean Craig [death at funeral], the sum of its decorations Icing, a neat 100-minute event, turned out to be slightly bigger, mainly because characters simply grumble about the mess of snipes, plans, snakes, and more often, their personal and romantic connections It consisted of an unpleasant dinner conversation.

For unlucky lover Jack [Claflin], nothing is more important than his hard-charging sister [Tomlinson] spending a perfect wedding day. This is a more difficult task than expected, as he participates in the gargle of his ex [Freida Pinto] and her [Farthing] and his one outinger [Munn] and a nasty companion [including Fry] It becomes. Intermittently, the resulting bunters and baryhoos are especially useful when mixing and matching character pairs, where the plot moves as a progressive dance. A fly with a wingman with a strength reminiscent of the coupling’s Richard Coil and a bee that always brings naughty charm to a character with good personality are particularly strong and apparently the strongest improv performers. bundle. Clafflin and Mann, the de facto leaders of the movie, are much worse due to the lack of chemistry and the reading of calmer lines than the drunken uncle at the reception.

But when you love. wedding. repeat. You reach the “twist” of fate and the title is given. You shouldn’t actually call it, and it’s almost no problem. What could have been an intriguing departure from the rom-com formula, instead simply augmented it, and this wedding was generally well-coordinated, with gentle, well-written guests actually Helps to artificially embed the film into a feature-length runtime, while revealing that it is at stake. Maybe it explains that it ends in a hurry insulting, getting on and off prosperity by sunset is adopted very quickly, and feels like a flash of bread, like almost everything else in this trivial.

Best of the rest:

Alanyan Tiger tailIs Netflix, exploring the immigration experience through the eyes of one man, Pin-Jui [Hong Chi-Lee as a child, Tzi Ma as an adult]. York gradually became his own shell. Impressed, gorgeously filmed and thoughtful about how we are formed by everything we do not say than we say, it’s a masterless co-author who told Fortune about the experience It’s an impressive first movie from making it.

One of the largest movies has migrated to VOD rollout during the coronavirus crisis. Trolls World Tour Arriving four years after the last installment, this colorful, star-studded sequel features Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake’s face and song [strangely, culled] hot 100s of the last half-century [From pop] in my heart. This time, Reid finds that other tribes of trolls haunted by various music exist in six different lands. All these lands are threatened by evil and hard rock queen Barb [Crazy ex-girlfriend Rachel] Bloom] and her dad [Ozzy Osbourne ??]

Otherwise, if a strange and experimental movie is your bag, She is allergic to cats Fits its descriptor like a leather spike glove [for VOD]. Following the director of Michael Reich, a groomer [Mike Pinky], a wild and self-afraid dog in Hollywood. He gets a little crazy about mysterious and beautiful women [Soniakinski]. I suggested underneath the Silver Lake as an adult swim sketch and completely reviewed it in a mixed results paper project for avant-garde film students, although this is not universally accepted, but only a few For a person, this would be a satisfying strange pedigree of a midnight movie.

