What to watch on HBO during social distance during coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak newsletter to compile daily articles about the coronavirus and its impact on global business.

Streaming has never been this busy. In the age of the coronavirus, people stay wisely, segregate themselves in the crowd, and have time to scrutinize the myriad products of streaming services in search of perfect pandemic entertainment. Fortune is here to make the quest a little easier. Breaks down HBO’s surprisingly deep offering bench into several different recommendations based on any mood that the current global crisis may bring to you, all perfectly valid.

First, a brief explanation: The giant HBO of the premium network splits the streaming service into two different services, HBO Go and HBO Now, each of which is the same. The important thing, and really important, is how to get them. If you have a cable subscription or Amazon Prime, you can use HBO Go. If you cut the code, HBO Now exists as a more a la carte streaming option, and your viewers can join HBO without having to deal with any of these nasty basic cable packages.

For users without either service, HBO announced this week that it will stream approximately 500 hours of programming free from Friday for a limited time. This means that some of the recommendations below also fall into that category.

For a terribly necessary laugh:

Brady Noon, Jacob Trumble, and Keith L. Williams of “Good Boys”, which became a big hit last summer. Universal Pictures

In the world… Lakebell’s creative voice shines in this witty and quirky drama set in a cutthroat world of Hollywood narration. Her directorial debut worked on a boy club in that niche field through a very clever set of protagonists: Sam Sotto [Fred Melamed], praised as king of narration, and his daughter, Carroll [Bell] ] Tried to break into the profession and put her on a course intensely clashing with her only father who would moderately support her. A boilingly interesting script brings justice to Hollywood without consecrating it. An interesting blend of the vulnerable story and screwball comedy is everywhere, led by Bell’s fascinating raised eyebrow protagonist.

Good thing This comedy was a big hit last summer, and the pure boldness of its R-rated setup mainly explains why. The Fisher Price Set is superbad in nature and gets caught up in an increasingly exaggerated adventure of three sixth graders, Max [Jacob Tremblay in the room], Lucas [Keith L. Williams], and Thor [Bradinoon] . Day of trivial theft, destruction of property, and [of course] school refusal nuts, trying to reach the party being thrown by their more popular classmates. Under an exaggerated playful attitude, there is a clever pulse of friendship that keeps things fairly light, and some of the punch lines are landing sharper and smarter than expected.

Crazy, stupid, love. Before on-screen pairing at La La Land bolsters them as a new Hollywood response to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone first started out in this fun, openly sweet romantic comedy To burn the screen. How to resemble life. Movie actors are the embarrassment of bright and shining wealth. Steve Carell is a serious and loving turn that hinted at his dramatic potential before Foxcatcher and the Big Short. Actor Julianne Moore most naturally adapts to the bitter rhythms of this story. And Marina Tomei, so the movie looks bright at her entrance. But by the moment Gosling and Stone closed their eyes, and certainly by the time they renewed the dirty dance on a rainy night in his living room, the photos are theirs for storage.

Additional pick

Nice Guys

American pie

Team America: World Police

Bridesmaid

Dodgeball: The True Vulnerable Story

The best things I missed last year:

Seth Logen and Charlize Theron in the Long Shots of 2019. Roadside attractions / offers: Everett

Long shot Seth Rogen as a romantic hero? It got the final inspiration of this romantic comedy about a shrub journalist falling to the hopeful [Charlize Theron] of the president who was following his baby after being taken to the speech writing team It is just one of the options. While centralist politics can’t stand scrutiny, from love-to-life action heroes to Alexander Skarsgard’s ridiculous type of casting, to love long-shot scripts full of sharp ginger and goofy platfalls There are many disgusting Canadian Prime Ministers.

Inheritance HBO’s biggest hit since last year turned out to be not the last season of the Game of Thrones, where the rival dynasty duel to rule the fantasy kingdom, but this 1% relatively elaborate jet-black A fictional Roy family fought to dominate the highly successful media empire owned by violent Logan Roy [Brian Cox]. The successor did not need a CGI dragon to invest viewers in the crazy power grabs and delights of his sour tongue kids. Last year’s breakthrough second season, eldest son Kendal [Jeremy Strong] began to deteriorate like a dark comic, and other members of the ensemble cast, especially cousin Greg [Nicholas Brown] and business-savvy Shiv [ Sarah Snook] —Success quickly became one of the most terrible and entertaining comedies on television and one of its most unique and engrossing drama.

Drag across concrete S. Craigzarer says very bad men in hell in our country do very bad against very bad, and for the whole hell situation, a real exploitation flick, ideologically He is one of the few American directors who has left the hell refraction of a stupid, frequently repelling country. , Maybe it will work. That’s the way Dragged Across Concrete works. Followed by two disgraceful detectives [Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson] and former scammers [Tory Kittles] on different sides of a malicious bank robbery racket. For those who look sideways at moral philosophy and nasty nullism, and prefer hard-boiled and hard-hit criminal pulp, Zalah is that man. And in this particularly tough gutter epic [running in 159 minutes, mostly spent in nausea anxiety], his filmmaking is morbid and smooth caliber, and the resulting film is certainly Yes, but hard to see Rejected as an empty provocation.

Additional pick

Her smell

Hell boy

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

We

Glass

For the following binge clock:

Ben Sinclair of HBO’s “High Maintenance”. DavidM. Russell—HBO

True blood True Blood has been one of the bloodiest, quirky, most ambitious series ever aired on HBO, and for some time has been one of its best products. And while this southern Gothic soap has degraded over seven seasons, there are still many colorful characters, smoldering love triangles, and lots of tasty allegory ideas worth tasting. Anna Pakin’s Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress with intense romance with a 173-year-old vampire [Stephen Moyer], serves as a starting point for the division of True Blood’s blood species and the swamp of supernatural creatures, The best horror heroine ever.

Leftovers One of the best TV series ever, is also well suited to tell the widespread sadness and uncertainty of the present cultural moment. This profound, mysterious and inspiring drama was co-authored by the lost master puzzle game Damon Linderov and the nearby journalist Tom Perotta, and was the original source. An unexplained phenomenon that suddenly occurs in 2% of the world’s population, disappeared in thin air. A young wife and mother [Carrie Coon] left behind her whole from an emotionally distressed police chief [Justin Theroux] to pick up fragments of civilization and, unlikely, proceed with their lives The Leftovers character family up to leave-struggling to embrace their new reality. And, from a very heavy beginning, the three seasons of the series gradually incorporated light, elegance, and meaning along a plot line that went from mediocre to strange. No series explored loss in a more insightful way as a process of surreal and unknown life, but discovered more catharsis by charting its significant ambiguities.

Night Police procedure fans and their more modern intelligence, the true crime anthology, featured this eight-part miniseries from Stephen, a formidable duo of Richard Price, the most famous criminal novelist in the episode of The Wire script. Oscar-winning clerk Zailean, working on criminal epics like Irish and New York gangsters, quickly fears atrocities committed by men in the service of a broken system It never happened. Night Of has been accused of killing a young woman by a Pakistani-American college student [Riz Ahmed] and part of their best work following cheating shortly after being shipped to Rikers Island doing. Only his dog-worn lawyer [John Turturro] and the detective in charge of the case [Bill Camp] are hitting to reveal his name—but as the series reveals catastrophically, It is already certain that he will be changed forever, especially if he encounters a leading inmate [Michael K. Williams].

Additional pick

soprano

Room 104

Sex and the City

Sharp things

High maintenance

For the whole family:

Lily James, left, and Himespatel in the Beatles-themed movie “Yesterday.” Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Agent Cody Banks Teenage spy movies are 10 cents with dozens [Alex Rider: Stormbreaker and Barely Lethal are one of them]. But freshman Frankie Muniz, who returned in 2003, was the best to do it on this side of Spy Kids. Muniz’s Codybanks, surrounded by a completely charming Hilary Duff, was a very cute and uncool tech nerd that probably didn’t fit the Debonaire suit. Still, because someone had to save the world, Banks faced the world and took on a nanoscientist [Ian McShane]. His sneaky plans include disabling the world’s defense system for his own evil interests.

large Tom Hanks is said to be fine when he and his wife recovered from COVID-19 in Los Angeles. The beloved actor continues to be one of the most famous celebrities with virus positives. What is a better way to rejuvenate him than revisit one of the actor’s most memorable films? This Penny Marshall comedy was a huge hit in 1988 when Hanks was still emerging as the protagonist. One of the most beloved comedies of the decade, focusing on a 12 year old boy [David Moscow]. He noticed that after making a wish on an antique fortune-telling machine, he grew magically into an adult, Hanks. Sweet, gentle and humorous, filled with positive messages about love, family and puberty, it is endorsed as a classic family pastime.

yesterday The what-if premise of this Danny Boyle comedy is strangely specific [what if you were the only person in the world who remembers the Beatles], but took advantage of the power of Lily’s megawatt star There is James [an incredible romantic interest] and the simple charm of the leading actor Himespatel who answers the above hypothesis by picking up the guitar and re-recording Fabfor’s discography from memory. Of course, he becomes a global superstar in the process. Are the Beatles as big a hit today as in the 1960s? That is a tricky question. We decided not to answer yesterday, but instead provide a sun-dried rom-com with enough energetic chippers to win the family crowd.

Additional pick

King Child

Babe [Streaming: Sequel Babe: Pig in the City.]

Akira and bees

Bridge over Terabithia

Home Word Bound: An Incredible Journey

For thrills and chills:

Crimson peak Guillermo de Toro’s Gothic Romance is probably the film he always wanted to make, blending a beautiful, gorgeous production design with grotesque with a luxurious production design that satirically rushes into a haunted house that blushes Daphne du Maurier. I am. Although Del Toro won the Oscars in another fairy tale “water form” of love and monsters, his filmography movie lover’s favorite is the winding, romantic story of Victorian heir [Mia Wasikowska] Because of Crimson Peak. To a stunning expansive mansion on the English hills, where her husband, Tom Hiddleston, and his mysterious sister, Jessica Chastain, are hiding terrible secrets in the dark among all kinds of specters and skeletons .

Prisoner A lesser-known effort by the modern master of mood Dennis Villeneuve, allegedly with a science fiction foresight on Blade Runner 2049 and his work on arrival, to punish the abducted father, Hugh Jackman In the foreground is a thriller full of suspense. A girl tortures a man [Paul Dano], who is presumed to have been responsible for an investigator [Jake Gyllenhaal] failing to lift the lead. This star, very gloomy and extraordinarily clinging to the character’s broken psychology, is an unusual thriller that gains constant fear with exquisite performance and a terribly twisted third act.

A star is born There is a reason why the romance with the downturned musician [Blood Creek Cooper] who discovered her reiterates this story about a rising star singer [here played by Lady Gaga] who is destined for broken heart. It resonates. Also, this exquisitely catastrophic update, also directed by Cooper, is ideally matched to the strength of the lead, an original song that pierces you to break the ball [especially now The ever-famous tragedy of central romance removes the charm and mystery found in past repetitions, and it is always a destructive pairing Was considered. Still, as Gaga and Cooper’s fateful lovers enter the stage and pour pain, pride, and passion into a truly amazing national anthem, Star Isbourne is as unprecedented in all her troublesome hopes and humanities. It feels like an important Hollywood myth.

Additional options:

Side effects

Little Stranger

alien

Greta

Happy death day

Other Fortune essential articles:

-Hollywood Pandemic Diary: How Executives and Creatives Work and Work at Home

-What to watch on Hulu when leaving social distance during a coronavirus pandemic

-What to watch on Disney + at a social distance during a coronavirus pandemic

-What to watch on Amazon Prime during social distance during coronavirus pandemic

-What to watch on Netflix when leaving social distance during a coronavirus pandemic

Follow Fortune on Flipboard for the latest news and analytics updates.

. [TagsToTranslate] what to monitor with hbo