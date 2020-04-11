What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Choices for April 11-12-12

Hey, hey, hey, it’s the weekend, so you know what that means, right?

If your answer continues to be in comfortable attire and TV watching for your congratulations, you will win nothing but our proposal to watch this week, April 11-12.

Every week, E! News is compiling a list of festivals across all streaming services for you to choose from, highlighting some newcomers that everyone will be tweeting about soon, and some older ones showing you may miss the first time.

This weekend’s offerings like your mother’s Easter basket may have been thrown together for you as a child: do you really need it? Incorrect. But are you happy to get it and happily collect all the sweets from your siblings? Clearly.

From more Tiger King merchandise to the next reality TV obsession to the hit movie finally available to watch, here’s everything we are working on to make the weekend a festive weekend …

If “Here Kitty Kitty” Is Still Playing In The Head In Your Head: How much of King Tiger content is too much of Tiger King content? Limit does not exist! But seriously, people are still obsessed with the saga of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the crazy characters of the Netflix documentary on the condition that the president was recently asked to forgive Joe during a press conference. Wild time, man.

However, Netflix is ​​here to curb your craving for more Tiger King content, airing The Tiger King and I, an after-show hosted by Joel McHale (Sorry, Rob Lowe!) featuring new interviews with some of the biggest players, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe(Where to Watch: Netflix, April 12)

If No Bachelor’s Reality In This Summer Paradise (Probably) Begins To Drown In: Listen, we’re excited for Bachelor: Hear Your Heart, airing Monday, April 13, but it’s not the same as our favorite and aspiring Instagram fans down the beach in the name of love, fame and followers!

But we have the perfect remedy, something you should watch out for: Love Island UK, arguably one of the best reality TV series of the modern age, and just like the social avoidance environment we all live in: sexy singles (with accents of all kinds) live in shared villas and couples (including sharing beds) with no outside work interruption for almost two months.

That sounds a bit basic, we know, but newcomers are always brought in and the U.K. audience. be able to vote for couples and singles in almost real time. In addition, there is a little twist called Casa Amor that may be the biggest producer of drama, disrespect for Survivor, and you will learn so many new slang words from across the pond and find yourself really planting for a solitary single. this is to find love.

With episodes broadcast five nights a week in the UK, you have plenty of episodes to distract you and like potato chips, you can’t stop at just one with this addictive event. We recommend starting with series four, the creme de la creme franchise. Bonus: You’ll also have hours of Insta-stealing participants afterwards. (Where to Watch: Upstream)

If You Want to Capture the Stimulus Show to Have Something to Observe for Every Week: Our first two students from last season are back this week, so why not party or both? There are only so many Bravo reality shows to pass the time, right?

First, In The Dark returns to the CW on April 16, with Perry Mattfeld returned as our favorite blind detective with a passion for self-destruction. If you’ve burned a few times at All-American, give In The Dark a try, with just 13 episodes in a season that has it all: mystery, sex, romance and romance. (Where to watch: Netflix)

FX’s dark black comedy What We Do in Shadows returns for its second season on Wednesday, and we strongly recommend capturing the drama (and endless epic guest starring series) provided by Staten Island’s Vampires before consuming the first 10 episodes of the season. (Where to Watch: Fx Upstream)

If You Want to Understand 45% More Memes You See on Twitter: The good news is, procrastinators: Parasites, the Oscar-winning Best Picture for back in February, finally made it to the streaming, so you can stop pretending you’ve seen it and really enjoyed all the GIFs and memes it inspired. Welcome to Bong Joon-Ho nest! (Where to Watch: Upstream)

If You Need to Move Your Kids and Find Your Own Clutter: Imagine how tired you would be for a group of kids to go to a movie theater, how much money would you spend on popcorn and candy and how many times would you have to get up and take someone to the toilet during the Trolls World Tour?

OK, at this point, everything sounds really good, but the good news is that you can now watch the much anticipated sequel to Trolls, featuring vocal talent Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Kelly Clarkson, from the comfort of your own couch. (Where to Watch: Available for Sale Here)

If You Are Craving Some Easter Theme Themes: Can we give you a list of all the kid-friendly deals to choose from this weekend? We also recommend eating at least one movie of Reese’s Peanut Butter for maximum Easter.

