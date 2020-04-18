What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Choices for April 18-19

As Stefon said, this weekend’s list of watches has everything.

Beyoncé? Check it. A new reality dating competition series full of junk? Why, of course. A new teen soap for you to obsess over and send a text message to your Tik-Tok cousin? Duh.

But the best piece of advice we can offer for the weekend of April 18-19 is an epic concert featuring some of the biggest music stars coming together for a special night to lift your spirits, highlight frontline health workers and help continue the fight against the persistent coronavirus pandemic . Really, what’s better than knowing that we’re all together even though we’re separated now by the power of epic music?

However, after the six-hour event, you still have plenty of time left to check out more of our selections, including new comedy and 121-episode travel, if you choose to receive it.

If You Want To Be Ready For The End Everyone Will Talk About: Question: Are you stuck in Little Fires Everywhere? Follow up if your answer is no: How dare you ?!

Starred limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as two very different and powerful moms make their dramatic debut on Wednesday, April 22nd, this weekend is the perfect time to get excited. How dare we say Witherspoon has never been better? (Viewing: Upstream)

If You Finish Every Episode of Love Island UK and Get Expected: We’re excited that you received a suggestion last week to watch one of the best reality TV shows. Are equally.

But if you’re looking for the next solution, can we present a new reality TV dating app that everyone will talk about: Too Hot to Handle.

The eight-episode show saw a sexy and highly positive single going to the resort with every intention of associating it. Haul? They cannot engage in any kind of sexual activity: no sex, no kissing, no masturbation. And if they are involved, they will issue the entire group cash with every discretion.

Listen, it will not take over the main property on the main ocean that is now in Love Island because of the embarrassing reality romance, but it will be creepy now. (Watch: Netflix)

If You Want to Watch the Powerhouse Women Trio: Cate Blanchett. Rose Byrne. Uzo Aduba. This is Mrs America’s first three episodes, with stars playing feminist icons Phyllis Schlafly, Gloria Steinem and Shirley Chrisholm, respectively. Why are you still reading this? Oh, and future installments are included Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, Melanie Lynskey and Jeanne Tripplehorn. We’re not worth it! (Watch: FX Upstream)

If You Want To Feel A Relationship For One or Six Hours: While many are sadly missing Coachella this weekend, you have a free ticket to the Couchella aka One World: Together at Home event.

The six-hour live event airs on Saturday, April 18, beginning at 2pm (EST) and will feature performances by artists such as Mrs. Gaga, which manages the World Health Organization and special entertainment supported by Global Citizens, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and more, temporarily Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will all be hosts together.

(Watch: E! Online to watch a six-hour live broadcast on startup or catch it on other platforms such as Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter , Yahoo, and YouTube In addition, NBC, ABC and CBS will broadcast a two-hour broadcast beginning at 8:00 pm EST and PST, 7:00 am, followed by a re-program at 11:00 pm on networks such as E! and Bravo.)

If You Lose Beyoncé Just As You Lose Your Parents: Queen Bey finally honored us with her presence, unexpectedly appearing this week The Disney Family Singalong, A ABC special featuring celebrities nearly performing concerts on some of their favorite Disney songs. ICYMI is an exciting affair, another starring cast includes Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, a reunited High School Musical performer with an intro from Zac Efron herself, and did we mention Beyoncé appeared ?!

Once you’ve watched, you can see our story of how Disney made Beyoncé a delightful look. (Viewing: Upstream)

If You Are Looking For A Back To The Good Ol ‘WB Day: Dawson’s Creek + The Goonies = Outerbanks, Netflix’s new glossy teen drama that will provide a very shallow but entertaining distraction / make you Googling the prime of time before tweeting anything. (Watch: Netflix)

If You Have Out Of Material To Talk To Your Dad About: The good news is that Bosch’s sixth season has just come down. Say hello to dad for us! (Where to watch: Amazon Prime)

If You Need a Good Laugh: Fresh off his second season, Chris D’Elia is back on Netflix with his latest comedy film No Pain. But be warned: you may have stomach aches because of how hard you will laugh. Well, we know that it’s very weak, it’s sucking, but we’re not stand-up comedians, right? (Watch: Netflix)

If You Need Good Tears: Who knows John Krasinski will appear as host No. 1 pm, thanks to her new YouTube show, Some Good News? In the first three episodes, The Office star has made us cry 47 times, so we strongly recommend that you feel all the same while burning SGN’s pleasant journey so far. (Watch: YouTube)

If You’re Looking For A Monthly Trip: Can you believe Lost is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the much-loved polarization series next month? (OK but seriously, what does that number mean? A WTF polar bear? What does that mean ?!)

ABC’s hit season on the island ends on May 23, 2010, making it the perfect time to watch or watch the series for the first time. Just think of all the thoughts that await you and how you will finally understand why every mystery show that has appeared since Lost was aired to be called “Lost next”! (Viewing: Upstream)

If You Need Some Friends: Can you believe TBS airs every episode of Friends starting on Monday, April 20 at 10am ?! Spin it! We’re at rest! The cat smells! Enter every other Friends reference here! (Watching place: TBS)

