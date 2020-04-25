What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Choices for April 25-26

That hint Justin Timberlake because April is almost over and we all know what that means.

What better way to spend the last weekend of the month than to stay indoors and watch your Saturday and Sunday, especially while performing at all streaming services today.

There aren’t just two concert films for you to watch this weekend, one of The Jonas Brothers and others from The Beastie Boys, but there are also new action films and exciting legal dramas from two Avengers superheroes that may have the same first name.

In addition, we recommend the old drama that you should consider spending some time before it returns with the new season next week and our reality TV obsession that will make you grab a bottle of rosé nearby and pretend you’re in the Hamptons.

Without further ado, here are the best suggestions for this weekend, April 25-26 …

If You Still Had to Cancel Your Girl’s Journey to Vegas to See Jonas Brothers: Same, honey. It’s the same. But Kevin, Joe and Nick gifted their fans this weekend, releasing Happiness Continues. The live concert experience provided the backstage for the sold-out Jonas Brothers 2019 tour as well as a glimpse into their lives on the road.

But we also recommend watching the unfiltered Chasing Happiness 2019 documentary, which shows the men holding nothing back when it comes to breaking up the band, getting back together and the dramatized drama between them. We went to 3000 years and still enjoy the happiness of Jonai’s two contents. (Watch: Amazon Prime Video)

If You Need Hemsworth Repair: Hey, we’ve all been there, it’s okay. This is a safe place. Chris Hemsworth has played again with the Avengers duo Joe and Anthony Russo for his latest movie, which actually works as a good night movie. Why? Because you can see Chris Hemsworth as a black mercenary. (Watch: Netflix)

If You Have Seen Every Law & Order Episode: SVU Times: Everything stands for something new Chris Evans‘defending Jacob, who found an artist formerly known as Captain America playing an ADA helper whose life was ruined when his son was charged with the murder he is investigating.

Although only the first episode is available now, we recommend that you get your feet wet and enjoy this slow mystery, which will keep you guessing until the end of the boy’s life. Oh, and to answer your question: Yes, Evans wears a beard and we applaud the filmmaker’s decision! (Watch: Apple TV Plus)

If You Want to Fight Your Right to Party: Enjoy music and memories with The Beastie Boys Story, a new concert film by the director Jonze’s spike that hits you right in the heart of your nostalgia.

By Adam “MCA” Yauch died in 2012 of cancer, two surviving members Adam “Ad Rock” Horovitz and Mike “Mike D” Diamonds returns to the stage in April 2019, with Jonze following and we are thrilled to be performing this intimate and heartbreaking performance on one of the most iconic bands in the music industry. (Watch: Apple TV Plus)

If You Need Something New to Entertain Kids: Released just two days ago, The Willoughbhys became No. 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 lists proves that the screen time limit is far, far away from the current window. The animated film features the vocal talents of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph and Ricky Gervais, so some tell us there will be more than one joke for adults to enjoy. (Watch: Netflix)

If You Want to Find More on Your Spirit: Already in the top 10 on Netflix, black and adult creators Kenya Barris made the front camera jump for his latest series #blackAF. Surprised by guest stars, including Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Ava Duvernay and more, the show found Barris playing a fictional version of himself, with Rashida Jones as an on-screen stand for a real wife and a group of young actresses portraying their children. Meta? Yes, but that’s what makes it so much fun. (Watch: Netflix)

If You Tired of Finding a Reason: It’s time for you to give up and watch Billions. Receive and play in the Showtime drama, which returns for its fifth season on May 3, giving you enough time to catch up and finally see Damian Lewis as someone other than Brody in the Homeland and Paul Giamatti as someone other than Marty Wolf of the Big Fat Wild! (Viewing: Upstream)

Should You Miss Football: You might expect to see Saturday’s NFL Draft 2020 4-7 on Saturday, held remotely and appearing after the first round of breaking records. (Watch: ABC)

If You’re Looking For Summer Fun: Although summer is still a few months away, the summer home antique is nearing Summer House, which has quietly become one of our favorite Bravo shows to be the east coast cousin of the Vanderpump Rules that feels like a breath of fresh air. Think a bougie on a budget with a lot of frat-boy energy that somehow comes off as charming?

The fourth season is the group’s best summer and we highly recommend pairing it with a bottle of roses for the weekend for an easy and easy way to spend the day. (Viewing: Here)

