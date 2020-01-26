What today’s “Change the Date” march means for a young Aboriginal man

OPINION – Aborginal people have been silenced for a long time in Australian history, but today our voice is booming louder than ever.

When I walked the streets of Sydney, surrounded by thousands of brothers and sisters, natives and non-natives, I got goose bumps.

I felt an overwhelming sensation for my people; a sense of pride for what we have endured and how we have turned our pain into progress.

Today I saw the wheels of change move – if slowly, don’t make a mistake, they move.

Jake Duke, 9News' sports reporter, speaks to James Roberts, Rabbitoh's South Sydney player, on today's "Change the Date" march.

Australia Day – or, as many indigenous Australians know it, Invasion Day – is one that I am beginning to understand better.

When I was growing up on the Gold Coast as a young man, I was the first to have a drink with my friends on January 26th.

I would walk around in the Australian flag and celebrate a country that we all love to call home.

At the age of 26 I really begin to understand what January 26th is.

Fifth and eighth defenders Cody Walker spoke to 9News reporter Jake Duke about the motivation to join the march.

For the indigenous people, this is the beginning of the destruction of our beautiful culture. A culture that has thrived in one of the roughest countries on earth for more than 65,000 years.

It is a day of mourning for our people, a day that we do not want to celebrate.

The fact that the rest of the country wants to be happy that day makes us feel like we’re the only house on the street that isn’t invited to the party.

That is what today’s “Change The Date” march is about.

Listen to the traditional owners of this country, acknowledge their pain and make a small change to correct the injustice they have suffered.

It is not your fault, but that does not mean that you cannot do otherwise.

Today I accompanied a small but very powerful group of top-class indigenous players who are at the forefront of the problem.

Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, James Roberts, Dane Gagai, Joel Thompson, Adam Elliott and George Rose went for the walk with their family and friends.

South Sydney Rabbitoh's Latrell Mitchell was accompanied by family members on the march.

These guys are a new generation of athletes, a group that doesn’t care about being politically correct or sticking to the line.

They have a huge profile and use it to bring about positive changes.

Listen to what they have to say if you want to learn more about the oldest surviving culture on the planet.