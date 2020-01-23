What TV series is the following summary: The Art of Drawing?

The show is called “Created Here”. Screening is exclusively at Sundance. And Grit Daily took an inside look at how the lines are made, the artists featured and why they’re ready to be indie darling.

At some point in your life, you have probably wondered:

How to make a door art mural?

How does a professional dancer train work, especially for a ballet performance in a pool?

How do you view water printing instead of oil and why does it matter?

Who makes these 50-foot-tall metal sculptures that you see in cities and where the world is built?

Now in the midst of filming its second season, here is a TV series that answers all these questions, and more. It tells the story of cities “through the eyes of artists and their musicians”, with visual artists, street artists, poets, urban dancers and songwriters.

“I actually write love letters to cities and their artists,” says producer and executive author Leah Hunter.

Grit Daily talked to Hunter about how a number of these sizes came together as the Sundance Film Festival is about to begin.

“Every city has so many amazing artists, both famous and upcoming. They deserve to stand up and celebrate.

Cities like Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, Paris, Porto and Madrid are also worth celebrating. There are beautiful, hidden gems of art in these places and other designated cities that everyone should know about. “

And that’s exactly what he created here. It illuminates a light in the heart of every city: its local artists and creators. But for those with straight up wanderlust, it also serves as their exploratory “go-to” guide.

The show is told in a daily atmosphere of stories, with visits to the most beloved “locally loved” hangouts, restaurants, cafes, bakeries, among artist visits. It’s like watching your science buddy, known around the city, who is also an art curator.

Calling Lovers of All Kinds: Time to Find the Best Place to “Chill”

Image provided by Leah Hunter

These sites are sites like Lois the Pie Queen, a West Oakland institution for the last 60 years. Collectivo Coffee in Chicago, or Star Donuts in Marfa, Texas. These are places that will make people who have lived in a city for 20 years say “I forgot about this place!” Ή “Yes, they knew what they did when they chose that place. take this city. “

And every point is deliberately chosen because it’s really a “local” point. Forget these franchise chains that provide little value to those who want to explore and discover.

The reason for this, Hunter explains, is rooted in the moral of the show.

“I’m never going to get into someone’s town and say ‘I know it better than you!’ “What I have instead – as a journalist in the air and in the field of commerce, an ethnographer and a researcher from the background, we talk to people … and research deeply.”

The marketing strategy behind the TV series Created Here is clever because it targets travelers, long-term residents and artists.

For travel lovers, the show is also aimed at city travel agencies, airlines and boutique art hotel companies.

For art lovers, it is aimed at artists, music and art lovers, as well as creative ambitions.

To this end, the foundations of Creation here are conversations – with friends who know who lives in the cities where the spectacle goes, with strangers in cafes and bartenders and city bell-riders and Lyft guides, with local editors the show – hired especially so the story is told in a way that is true to the spirit and energy of the place.

And then there is the secondary internet research.

“And all this is before the filming begins,” Hunter said. “And what results as a result is worth every second spent.”

Studio Behind-The-Scenes is full of great stories

This is a demonstration for people digging stories. Anyone who likes rock journalists like the BBC’s Giles Peterson or shows like Parts Unknown, Abstract: Design Art or Ken Burns documentaries on country music will appreciate Creating Here.

Featuring visual artists, street artists, urban dancers, poets and songwriters or songwriters, Create Here has enough scope to keep it fresh and interesting all the time.

Source: Leah Hunter

Each episode features 2-3 artists, curated to feature local artists or artifacts unique to the area where the episode itself is filmed: boat building in Newport, Rhode Island, high-tech ceramics in Lisbon, contemporary Polynesian art.

“Because it’s based on exclusive behind-the-scenes visits to private recording studios, art venues, home galleries and artist interviews. We’ve been to places that most people don’t have access to,” says Hunter. “And we’ve talked to artists about everything , from backstage stories to the finest details of their creative techniques. “

How do you turn a shredder’s house in the middle of the desert into a paradise found?

What does it take to turn wells on the road?

Where can you find a home transformed by an artist into a fantasy landscape such as 20,000 underwater leagues and what did he use to do it?

How does a bronze sculptor apply the gel used in dental molds as part of the procedure?

Image provided by Leah Hunter

The show regularly answers questions like this. It also gives artists (of all ages) advice on how to recognize their work, how they can be funded and how to make art that is true to their souls.

It is also straight up amused. The talk about techniques is intertwined with exclusive musical performances and fun moments where artists just … play. Moments like a private late-night concert in the middle of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Removal of rendered glass in a glass studio in Newport, Rhode Island. An exciting jazz band with a member of the Sun Ra Arkestra and a leading jazz guitarist in Philadelphia. And learning is being swirled by a New Orleans burlesque artist.

Viewers become part of it all.

These are snapshots that will never happen again, also serving as a record of the city’s development and artistic landscape. A golden time capsule, if you will, illustrating how vibrant these communities are.

“The artists and art organizers appearing in the show are local legends or they will be,” Hunter says.

“They are people like rock photographer Pooneh Ghana, who started shooting with a Holga – a toy camera from China. Or Ms Gandhi, the former MIA drummer, turned the epic female drummer known for the obvious. Today’s tour with Oprah, or one of the directors of the renowned Amoeba archives in San Francisco has been talking about my favorite SF bands from the 1960s to the present. I’m a geek musician, among other things. And that’s a really good thing ! “

Clearly, it is biased. And she’s excited. It is justified.

Each episode is unique. And Grit Daily is ready to present you an exclusive Nashville show at Sundance

Unfortunately, Grit Daily hosts an exclusive screening of the Nashville episode during Sundance to see, for which you can buy your tickets here.

The episode, edited by Michael Darling, features an interview with Ciona Rouse, the first poet to publish Third Man Books, the literary arm of Jack White’s Third Man Record.

Her interview was filmed in the famed Blue Room with the third person. The episode also includes an interview with Jessy Wilson, who tours with the Black Keys. And he has an interview with Tyler Bryant and Caleb Crosby from Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown sharing stories behind the scenes from their tours, what is the opening for AC / DC and a hot guitar performance.

The first season of the show was also presented and co-produced by Samantha Katz. While Katz is no longer on the show, she was part of Season 1.

“We had fun,” Hunter said. “And the show, as well as the other shows I play, must continue. The mission is to defend and celebrate the artists and to positively shine a focus on the cities of this world. I will continue to do so, in every way possible ».

“While I am currently discussing with quite a few big name networks,” Hunter says, “takeover bids in the US and Europe are still welcome. I want this in the right network for the show! That’s why Sundance is the perfect place. “