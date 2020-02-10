What was your audience reaction during Eminem’s Oscar performance?

Impressive. OK. It just happened. This being Eminem Appearances at the 2020 Oscars together with a live orchestra. I still don’t know exactly what happened or why it happened, and after the audience’s collective reaction, I’m not alone.

Shortly after Slim got on the stage, it didn’t take long for the camera to show some damn iconic facial expressions of the audience that deserved their own damn Oscar. Of course, the sleeves of the net jumped on it quickly.

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem are all of us. # Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH

– Erin Murray (@ ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020

All reactions are just too big to go unnoticed.

Therefore, I would like to announce the nominees for the most concerned (and fully understandable) response to Eminem’s unnecessary performance.

First, we have Billie Eilish,

I in the shower remember when I said something really embarrassing in 2014.

followed by Finneas O’Connell,

Next, we have a plethora of priceless reactions that can be found in the Louvre alongside the Mona Lisa.

Let’s enlarge the picture, right? Take it away Meryl,

MERYL DAMN GOOD. Looks like he saw shit. And you know what? He has. He’s damned.

I can’t help but worship Matt Damon really shocked by the scenes that are happening before him.

Idina Menzel just looks pissed off. Not having a bar and not hiding the fact that she is disgusted. We are an open and honest queen. I love that energy.

DISGOOSTANG.

Finally, Martin Scorsese,

Oh my god damn it. He’s literally dead inside. Hate it. Hates everything think of chicken. Sorry to have left his house.

Can also sleep …

Oh wait …

No one was ever more horrified.

THE OSCAR COMES ON …

Meryl looked like she was just going to throw up and Martin was sleeping. Brava. * A round of applause *

