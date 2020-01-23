What we know (and don’t know) about the new coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it is too early to consider the new corona virus identified in China as an international health emergency – but it could develop into one, the head of the organization said.

On Monday, China confirmed that the virus was transmitted from person to person. Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert, said that two people in Guangdong province in southern China have contracted the disease due to relatives.

Some medical staff are also infected, but no number has been confirmed.

From January 23, according to WHO, more than 630 cases of the newly identified corona virus have been confirmed in China, most in Wuhan. Eighteen people died – all in China, including some who had a previous medical condition. Among the victims, the average age was 73, with the oldest 89 and the youngest 48.

Cases have also been reported in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and, from Thursday, Hong Kong and Macau, involving the majority of people from Wuhan or those who have recently traveled there.

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. They cause all kinds of illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more serious illnesses, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

SARS was the coronavirus that originated in China at the end of 2002 and eventually killed 44 people in Canada and infected more than 400 before the outbreak in China was declared “under control” by the WHO on April 28, 2004.

Where does this new corona virus come from?

The Chinese office of the WHO was first informed on December 31, 2019 about cases of pneumonia with an unknown cause. The cases were all discovered in Wuhan City.

A new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified by the Chinese authorities on 7 January as the likely cause. The WHO reported that the evidence was “very suggestive” that the source was a fish market that also sells live poultry and meat from exotic animals in Wuhan.

How is it transferred?

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, which means that they pass from animals to humans. But some, such as this newly identified species, can pass directly between humans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control in the US, corona viruses are usually spread by coughing or sneezing; close personal contact, such as shaking hands; or touch an object or surface with the virus on it and then touch your mouth, eyes or nose.

What are the symptoms?

The first symptoms of 2019-nCoV are primarily fever, with a few reports of people with breathing difficulties and chest x-rays showing signs of pneumonia in both lungs.

According to the WHO, signs of infection may be respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, an infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

The only way to confirm 2019-nCoV is with a lab test.

Do Canadians need to worry?

The Canadian government urged travelers to “take a high degree of caution in China because of the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws,” a notification that is lower than official travel advice.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) finds the risk for Canadians visiting Wuhan low. But it has updated its travel advice and urged Canadians to take precautionary measures, such as avoiding crowds and high-risk areas such as farms and slaughterhouses, and avoiding contact with anyone who has symptoms of a corona virus such as fever, cough or breathing problems.

There are no confirmed cases of the 2019-nCoV in Canada, according to the Canadian Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam. She says that three people in Canada who had traveled to Wuhan were examined for the virus, but the results were negative.

PHAC says it will take action in the coming week, including signs at airports in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, advising travelers from affected areas of the world to inform border personnel about flu-like symptoms.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have raised their travel notification for the corona virus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people to avoid all non-essential journeys to Wuhan. A CDC spokesperson later said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency authorization agency is seeking to allow states to use its diagnostic test for the outbreak.

Earlier this week, the agency said it expected to see more cases in the US after a man found the virus in Seattle on Wednesday. It has announced plans to extend the screening to airports in Atlanta and Chicago after it has already started screening people on direct flights from Wuhan at JFK International Airport in New York City, San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport coming.

Remarkable quotes

Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It can be another one.

– Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO.

As far as I know, trying is new in the city to contain 11 million people (Wuhan).

– Gauden Galea, WHO representative in China.

This outbreak is extremely worrying. Uncertainty and gaps remain, but it is now clear that there is a transfer from person to person.

– Dr. Jeremy Farrar, specialist in infectious diseases.

We don’t know enough to know if we should worry … If this is a virus that can now survive in people – is transmitted from person to person and lives in people – then the new moon voyages will spread it faster in China , doubtless. If this is a virus that is not sustainable in human populations, if it does not broadcast well enough, the Lunar New Year means that we will see new cases, it will cause much concern, but it will not cause any problems.

– Dr. Allison McGeer, specialist in infectious diseases, Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto

The only good news we have here is that this may not be as virulent a virus as SARS and will not result in as many deaths, but almost all the other news we have right now is unfortunately bad news … Fourteen medical staff infected from the first 200 cases is quite a high number. But on the other hand, the medical staff are in close contact with the patients there, they are in the hospital departments, and so on. And that is why they run a greater risk than the general public.

– Dr. Derek Gatherer, Lancaster University

