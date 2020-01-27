What we know so far about the Kobe Bryant accident

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 / 4:30 PM PST / Updated: Jan 26, 2020 / 4:35 PM PST

It’s been about six hours since the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a helicopter crash just northwest of Los Angeles at Calabasas and about four hours since NBA legend Kobe Bryant was died in this accident.

This is what we know so far:

At 9:47 a.m., a 911 call was made to report a potential helicopter failure and a brush fire in the Willow Glen Street and Las Virgenes Road area of ​​Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department . When the crews arrived in the area, they located a quarter-acre brush fire that appeared to be caused by a helicopter accident.

The debris from the helicopter was on fire and inside that debris there was magnesium, an element which is extremely difficult to extinguish as it reacts with oxygen and water, according to LACFD.

The area was searched for survivors and authorities determined that everyone on board the helicopter died as a result of the accident, according to LACFD. A manifesto said there were nine people on board the helicopter at the time of the accident, a pilot and eight passengers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will assist with the investigation, according to the LASD. The FAA is already on the scene and is providing assistance.

The Los Angeles coroners office will search and identify the people who were killed in the accident, according to LASD. The coroners’ office hasn’t released any of the names yet.

