What we know so far about the new China virus world

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference on the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Geneva, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. – Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct. / PRNewswire / – A new SARS-like virus has killed 17 people in China, infected hundreds and spread to the United States.

Many countries have stepped up screening of passengers from Wuhan, the Chinese city identified as the epicenter and home to 11 million people.

So far we know the following about the virus:

It is completely new

The pathogen appears to be an unprecedented strain of coronavirus – a large family of viruses that can cause diseases ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong killed Kong between 2002 and 2003.

Arnaud Fontanet, head of the epidemiology department at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, told AFP that the current virus strain is 80 percent genetically identical to SARS.

China has already shared the genome sequencing of this novel corona virus with the international scientific community.

It was called “2019-nCoV”.

It is passed on between people

WHO said Monday that an animal source was the “main source” of the outbreak, and authorities in Wuhan identified a fish market as the center of the epidemic.

But China has now confirmed that there is evidence that the virus is now being passed from person to person without contacting the now closed market.

According to official reports, more than 500 cases of the virus have been reported, most of them in Wuhan. Li Bin from China’s National Health Commission said yesterday that 1,394 people are still under medical surveillance.

Nathalie MacDermott of King’s College London said the virus was likely to spread through the air through sneezing or coughing.

Doctors at the University of Hong Kong released a first paper on Tuesday that looked at an estimated 1,343 cases of virus spread in Wuhan, similar to a forecast of 1,700 last week by scientists at Imperial College London.

Both are much higher than official numbers.

It is milder than SARS

Symptoms appear to be less aggressive compared to SARS, and experts say the death toll is still relatively low.

Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva, told AFP, however, that the fact that the virus appears to be milder in the majority of people is “paradoxically more worrying” as it allows people to travel further, recognized before their symptoms appear.

The outbreak comes as China prepares for the New Year holidays and hundreds of millions of people travel across the country to visit the family.

International health emergency?

The WHO yesterday postponed its decision to declare a global public health emergency and extended the talks by one day.

Cases have been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Macao and the United States.

The WHO has used the rare label only a few times, including during the 2009 H1N1 or swine flu pandemic and the Ebola epidemic that devastated parts of West Africa from 2014 to 2016.

The Chinese government announced on Tuesday that the outbreak will be categorized as SARS, making it mandatory for people diagnosed with the disease to be isolated and to be able to take quarantine measures while traveling.

General precautions

As the number of confirmed deaths and infections has increased, there is worldwide concern about the spread of the disease to other countries.

The authorities stopped today’s flights and trains from Wuhan at 10 a.m. and told residents not to leave for no particular reason.

In Thailand, officials have introduced mandatory thermal scans of passengers arriving at airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi from high-risk areas in China.

In Hong Kong, authorities have reported that they are on alert and performing scans at the city’s airport – one of the busiest in the world – and at other international land and sea junctions.

The United States had also ordered the screening of passengers arriving on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, including at airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Taiwan has issued travel warnings and has moved to the second highest alert level for travelers to or from Wuhan. Vietnam also ordered further border controls on its border with China.

In Europe, the UK and Italy introduced improved surveillance of flights from Wuhan, while Romania and Russia also tightened controls. – AFP

,