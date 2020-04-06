What we loved about Wrestlemania 36 and what was weird

Screenshot: WWETV reviewsAll TV reviews in a convenient location.

Wrestlemania 36 would never want to feel like Wrestlemania, not after the crowd closed in on the crowd, as WWE brass puts it, “our current situation.” Concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, Vince McMahon and the company confused the wrestlers’ lungs no longer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where matches and promos revealed the silence and emptiness of the ceiling fans. It was an unreal and sort of solo, demonstrating how important the humming and roar of the live audience was for a professional wrestling theater.

For Wrestlemania, an event that develops the art of spectacle and spectacle as much as the captive spectator is a joke in that space, in the cavernous square. The breadth of the event, which was marked by cacophony fireworks, has long been a selling point, as is the “legitimate” celebrity: Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted last year’s show, and every few years Gaya briefly glorifies the old fluttering places. sends the A-list with the flamethrower in hand. Wrestlemania, a place where Triple H comes side by side with skeletons, where Shane McMahon jumps out of cages, and where adults watch Undertaker, eagerly awaiting the theme song’s first back-and-forth, hope to remember what it was all about. it seemed so real.

Wisely, WWE did not try to repeat any of them this year. Roman Reigns, who left the show last week due to a weakened immune system, didn’t try to show a weird pirate theme in the event’s commercials outside of the stupid, entertaining intro package filmed while he was still filming. NFL legend and WWE newcomer Rob Gronkowski “hosted” the show, danced through several entries, and disappeared in the very dumb (24 nights) half of the 24/7 championship. , Took place with Titus O’Neill). The wrestlers were introduced in silence. They wrestled in silence. They celebrated in silence. As anyone who has watched the Raw or Break mode in the near future knows, this is a series of shocks of electricity that will create silence, otherwise a live crowd. Just as it can be frustrating for wrestling fans, watching wrestling is a communication experience. If not, what should you do? Do you fill the air with music? White noise? It needed something.

So some matches suffered. Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn are a match in the sky, but weeks of toothless construction, bad order and a dynamism in general bored him. The same is true of Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler, an unlisted and very short fight in which a performer can switch to another transmitter in a packed stadium when they think of the answer they both want to get out of the crowd. There was a very shameless story that entered this year’s show. It’s great that Brown Strowman can capture the leap from Goldberg, but the company could resonate more if 53-year-old Goldberg’s blood money in Saudi Arabia didn’t destroy Fiend, a previously untouchable star during PPV. and you know you’ve done any work with Brown in the last few years. Not even 10,000 screaming fans could help the 37-minute slip between Randy Orton and Edge. Despite having a solid story behind it, the match itself dealt with the couple’s emotional complexity as they split into different parts of the Performance Center. Edge’s confusion was something easy enough to end when consumed with exhausted hatred, but the infinite counting by the judge was such a drag. Still a good Orton story that ended in a good match.

However, the difficulties of this year’s Wrestlers helped to emphasize the strengths of other performers. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins presented a tight match with the killer’s arm – a jump from the mark, how close we were to the traditional “Wrestlemania moment” we got – but what they showed was that others were incapable of picking up incredible rubbish. go through silence. The fight was subtle on paper, but the ability to speak like real people – a confusing job he would do while punishing his body – helped make his matches more present and closer.

Meanwhile, Charlotte and Rhea Ripley burned the rafters with gut-wrenching shouts, turning the best traditional match of the night into something truly measurable; Charlotte Ripley’s knee was hit after a tactical attack. A boomer won by Charlotte, no doubt Ripley’s hit, matched the painful mania that the rising star sold to perfection. Incredible work in both parts.

Again, the only fights I didn’t miss were the Street Profits and Angel Garza / Austin Theory / Zelina Vega, who seemed comfortable in advance in terms of their roles. While Garza and Theory are weak and deprived of rights, the pots remain as fast and attractive as lightning; Vega, meanwhile, is the perfect manager, leaning forward and alternating between pure joy and absolute terror. A mixed gem, though, doesn’t have to be really cheating to save.

The biggest announcements of Wrestlemania 36 did not occur in the ring at all, and strange as it may seem, they were completely at the center of wrestling. Let’s start with Boneyard Match, which closes the rough A.J. on Saturday night. Anti-gang styles. While many think ‘Taker’ ended after losing to Brock Lesnar in Wrestlemania 30, it remains to be seen whether to bury Bray Wyatt, put Roman Regimes on top, or ruin our childhood in a horrific match against Goldberg. decreased. . The truth is that Mark Calaway, despite being 55 years old and in good shape for his age, has not been able to walk as well as before. When a card is announced, we report it not because we want to see his wrestling, but because he wants to see his entrance. The match itself is always frustrating.

Not so with Boneyard Match, which was filmed in a “cemetery” with dynamic lighting and a perfectly rectangular six-meter tomb. As with most WWE litigation these days, ‘Taker’s confrontation with style, relying on shit talk and escalation, doesn’t cause a real provocative event, so the heat is as minimal as the stakes. This does not prevent Taker from being the best match of the year. Cinematographed by WWE, the looney, popularized by “Broken” Matt Hardy, embraces the self-proclaimed comedy and touches on fantastic myths that constantly haunt the character. ‘Tucker also gets up supernaturally – how fast did he teleport from the grave to the bulldozer? And the American Badass – that middle finger – never stops and holds his breath as he breathes the sides of his personality. . In addition, this was not a special work of Undertaker, it was his size and character and endurance, the ability to remain firm when constantly mixed with various variations of his character. Seeing him stretch around the ring now, squeezing out the wrestlers who needed to push, and ultimately embodied everything he was confronted with by CM Punk’s pipe bomb promotion. Boneyard Match, ‘Taker helps to look fierce when crying over druids and protect the Styles by burying them alive, not by falling.

These styles will be able to dig themselves out of there to ensure that their reputation is not tarnished.

Boneyard Match, For the Undertaker of What Mission Is: If Impossible Movies is Tom Cruise, the Firefly Funhouse Match between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is something you’ll want to see more of in a wife. Okay maybe this gives you a lot of credit: Fiery Funhouse Compatibility Are You Afraid of the Dark? episode, but with a true history of 15 years. Less than a match of psychological excitement, Cena was the victim of a gathering that traveled at a time when Cena, now on a roster next to Rock, had to face her legacy, as seen by modern wrestling fans. His early dreams – the “Cruel Aggression” promotion, Thuganomics of the Doctor – delight him as well as the pressures seen by modern management and fans as the modern Hulk Hogan. Wyatt leads her with a Saturday night main event promotion, ridicules the ways in which her relationship with Nikki Bella was exploited by WWE, and imagines an alternative date in which she listens to her fans and draws a Hogan-esque nWo heel turn. It is most interesting that Wyatt uses Cena’s losses and failures as a means by which Cra beats Brest in Wrestlemania 30, marking the beginning of Bray’s descent as a character. This raised Cena’s rising stars in favor of something by winning the Nexus, a historically bad WWE program.

Yes, it has been worked out, but at the same time there are undoubted sensitivities in the Windham Rotunda (Bray’s real name) part, the insecurities that Cena is following in Rock’s footsteps and is now supposed to be looking after. place of return. There is a sharp quality to the finish, and your walk may change when it comes to the Vince McMahon doll, but it was the most ambitious and daring content WWE has produced in centuries, and both restored Fiendi after an embarrassing loss to Goldberg. This unique look of Cena serves to make you feel really special.

Wrestlemania 36 will come down as one of the strangest Wrestlemanians of all time, but if the audience learns to have less wrestling and make better use of the company’s veteran stars, then this experience was worth it.

