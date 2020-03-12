“What we really need to cancel is the year 2020!” – News News

% MINIFYHTMLa867955810c75b0a3550492344897fb811%

% MINIFYHTMLa867955810c75b0a3550492344897fb812%

LeBron James reacted to the NBA move to suspend his season, saying he wished the whole year could be canceled.

% MINIFYHTMLa867955810c75b0a3550492344897fb813 %% MINIFYHTMLa867955810c75b0a3550492344897fb814%

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had his say after the championship was suspended indefinitely in response to a Utah Jazz player who tested positive for coronavirus.

% MINIFYHTMLa867955810c75b0a3550492344897fb815%

% MINIFYHTMLa867955810c75b0a3550492344897fb816%

Basketball suffered the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January, and James was “heartbroken,” by the death of his fellow Lakers.

Now the season is on hold and may not resume, prompting James to post on Twitter: “Man, we canceled sports events, school, office work, etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn father, it’s been a rough 3 months! God bless him and stay safe. “

M M MUCH: All sporting events canceled by coronavirus outbreak so far

French jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly signed COVID-19, prompting the NBA to make the decision to suspend all games.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry backed the decision to suspend basketball seeking a sense of perspective.

He tweeted, “2020 is not (sic). I don’t know what to compare this situation with … I just have to take care of myself and those around you. Basketball will be back sometime, but now, protect yourself yourself and stay safe there. “

Evan Fournier of Orlando Magic, Gobert’s teammate in France, said his international colleague was doing well.

“I was on the phone with Rudy. He’s doing fine. Let’s not scare everyone. I love them all.”

Speaking at a news conference following a 136-131 loss to the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young spoke about post-game discussions at team camp.

He said, “We didn’t really talk about the game or how it ended. It was more about the next steps for us, moving forward and what we need to do to stay safe and try to stay (the farther away) ) from achieving this as far as possible. It was about how we can be more careful about it. “

M M MUCH: NBA players, sports world amazed as NBA suspends season

Young said the players had an idea that the NBA would suspend the season.

“We knew it, we didn’t know all the details until 30 minutes before the game. Maybe tonight it was to think about what the next steps were for us,” Young said.

He retired with 42 points, though in a losing cause.

“Someone told me it was our last game now,” Young said. “We wouldn’t have fans probably for the rest of the season anyway. I wanted to go out there and do a show for the fans. I would go out and fight, play a lot and play a show.”

Mike Malone, the Denver Nuggets coach, spoke after his team’s 113-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Malone said, “I don’t know what that means. I know that instead of flying to San Antonio we will fly home tonight.”

“We support the league’s decision, obviously putting the best interests of players, fans, officials, coaches and staff, and we need to focus on what this coronavirus is doing.”

“We support their decision and look forward to hearing from them what it means to move forward, because honest with God, I have no idea. And I just hope we can solve that and come back to play basketball in the right time when it is considered safe. “