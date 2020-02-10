What will happen in the UK after Brexit?

The United Kingdom left the European Union in late January. However, in view of the transition phase in 2020, Great Britain will no longer be involved in the EU’s decision-making process. There will be no immediate economic changes – it will remain in the Customs Union and the EU internal market until the end of this year.

The question is what will happen in and after 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims that he will sign a free trade agreement with the EU by the end of this year and will not extend the transition period until 2022, as permitted by an agreement with the EU. That is, unless the free trade agreement is concluded by the end of December, the UK and the EU will levy regular tariffs on goods that are imported from each other from next year.

A UK free trade agreement abolishes car tariffs, but without a free trade agreement a 10 percent duty will be charged. If an automobile plant in the UK imports parts and components (such as steel and electronic equipment) worth 50 percent of the finished products from the EU and then ships the vehicles to the continent, a 10 percent duty on vehicle parts increases manufacturing costs by 5 Percent. The import duties of 10 percent in the EU effectively raise the duties to 15.5 percent.

This will be a major blow to UK automakers. Japanese automakers with plants in the UK would be forced to rethink the locations of their manufacturing operations. All eyes will be on the upcoming free trade negotiations between the UK and the EU.

EU officials have already indicated that a level playing field must be ensured – duty-free access to the internal market will only be granted if the UK promises to enact labor and environmental legislation that matches that of the EU – or that it would be difficult to do so regulate talks with Great Britain, since the free trade negotiations with Japan took four years to complete. It is believed that the EU’s intention to keep the UK at bay as a competitor is behind such statements. Some of the top politicians in the Member States say that the EU, with its larger economic dimension, should be able to gain the upper hand over Britain in the talks.

With regard to financial services, there is a “single passport” system whereby a company that is licensed to do business in one country in the European Economic Area (including the EU) operates in other parts of the area can. This system has prompted many financial institutions to find their European headquarters in London, where the city is located. The question in the future is whether the EU will allow the UK to stay in the system.

But is Britain really in such a weak position? In goods trade, the EU had a surplus of £ 94 billion with the UK in 2018. It is the EU that wants to maintain free trade with Britain.

In terms of a level playing field, the EU cannot force a sovereign state to continue to abide by EU regulations in the future. For this reason, the UK rejected the “backstop” plan agreed by former Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU. Conversely, the principle of reciprocity will dictate that the EU must not relax its rules more than Britain.

But is that acceptable for the EU? It would be unfair if the EU asked Britain to do something it did not ask Canada or Japan to do. With regard to the euro financing business, numerous financial institutions have already moved their European bases from London to the continent. In this sense, the Brexit has already taken place.

The EU is in a weaker position on some issues. Fishermen from EU Member States such as France, the Netherlands and Denmark catch 42 percent of their total regional fishing activity in British fishing waters. The fishing industry is politically important as it is an important part of the regional economy. To date, fishing quotas have been allocated to each Member State under the EU’s common fisheries policy – in other words, from Brussels.

From now on, the UK government will allocate annual quotas to each country based on its estimate of resources in fishing waters. The EU will be able to send inquiries to the UK. If the EU fails to reach an agreement by the end of this year, catch rates for EU member states could possibly be reduced to zero by 2021.

According to an agreement between the UK and the EU last year, the two sides are expected to reach a conclusion on financial services and fisheries by the end of June. June is also the deadline for deciding whether to extend the negotiations beyond 2020 – an indication that negotiators on both sides believe that financial services and fisheries issues will determine the overall course of the negotiations.

If the EU takes a tough stance on financial services vis-à-vis the UK, the UK can do the same when it comes to EU fisheries. The UK can control the talks through skilful negotiations. If Britain and the EU really want to prevent Brexit without an agreement, they should have intensive talks so that they can reach an agreement by the end of the year.

Failing to conclude a free trade agreement is not necessarily a bad thing. From the point of view of the international economy, a customs union and a free trade agreement to abolish customs duties on imports from only one specific country have a disadvantage called a trade diversion effect. In the absence of such trade agreements, a nation imposes uniform tariffs on imports from all other countries and therefore imports from the country that can deliver the goods at the cheapest cost worldwide. However, if it concludes a free trade agreement with another, it will be converted into duty-free imports with the partner in the agreement. From the importer’s perspective, it will be difficult to buy more expensive goods just because they are duty free.

Britain’s exit from the EU means that it no longer has to buy EU wheat that is more expensive than American or Australian wheat. This means a loss for EU members like France, who have so far been able to export their expensive products to the UK. The trade diversion effect will be restored when Britain signs a free trade agreement with the EU. But that will go away when the UK signs a free trade agreement with the United States or joins the TPP-11 to which Australia belongs.

Such a diversion effect has so far not been brought up into public discussion because the Customs Union has enabled consumers to buy the goods at low cost, and probably because citizens have not noticed that customs revenue has been lost.

In the meantime, the need for border control and customs procedures will not change for a Brexit accompanied by a free trade agreement or for a no-deal Brexit. It has been argued that an ongoing Brexit would make the customs procedure more time consuming and damage the supply chains between the UK and continental Europe. However, this would not change if the mutual tariffs were eliminated through the conclusion of a free trade agreement.

The backstop plan aimed to keep Britain in the EU customs union to avoid border control between Ireland and Northern Ireland, as this would be required under a free trade agreement.

Either a customs union or a free trade agreement imposes lower tariffs than those promised under the rules of the World Trade Organization. An important difference is that each of the participating countries will impose different tariffs on imports from third countries under a free trade agreement. For example, Country A and Country B, both parties to a free trade agreement, can impose beef imports from third countries at 100% and 1%, respectively.

Since the mutual tariffs among the participants in the free trade agreement are zero, the duty on beef from country C – a third country – imported to country A via country B is 1 percent, making it difficult for country A to protect its domestic beef industry. In order to prevent this, for beef imported duty-free in country A, a certificate of origin must show that it comes from country B. In order to trade goods under a free trade agreement at zero or low tariffs, a border control is required to check whether the goods traded comply with the rules of origin.

The standards for food and industrial products have so far been standardized in the EU internal market. However, if Britain is to create its own standards after leaving the EU, imports must be checked at the border control to determine whether they meet the standards of the individual countries or groups.

The failure of the UK and the EU to reach agreement by the end of 2020 should not be seen as a serious problem. Tariffs will be temporarily reinstated in 2021, but this should go away if, for example, they can agree on a free trade agreement in 2022.

Even without a free trade agreement between the UK and the EU, the UK can conclude a free trade agreement with Japan from 2021 if it leaves the EU customs union. The same applies to a free trade agreement with the United States. The UK will have the freedom to conclude a free trade agreement with countries with which the EU has not concluded a free trade agreement. Britain is not only interested in a free trade agreement with Japan, but is also joining the TPP. Britain’s exit from the EU may reduce its impact on the global community, but Brexit will not be a bad deal economically.

Kazuhito Yamashita is Research Director of the Canon Institute for Global Studies and Senior Fellow of the Research Institute for Business, Commerce and Industry.