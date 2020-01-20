What will Layvin Kurzawa offer Mikel Arteta?

Paris Saint-Germain French defender Layvin Kurzawa (L) is tackled by Japanese Galatasaray defender Yuto Nagatomo during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Galatasaray at the Parc of the Princes in Paris on December 11, 2019. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP via Getty Images)

Many were skeptical of Mikel Arteta when he was first revealed as manager of Arsenal. Yes, he had spent a few seasons under the wing of Pep Guardiola in Manchester City but what real experience did he have? He had no first-hand experience with transfer windows, on the one hand, which would be important because at the time of its unveiling, the new year was approaching.

We are now just over half the January transfer window and the Spaniard has not yet signed his first contract with Arsenal. There is no rush, however, as most Premier League clubs like to leave their offers until the second half of the window and I’m sure there will be many options.

According to France Football, Layvin Kurzawa should join Arsenal this summer with a free transfer. Paris Saint-Germain’s left-back has not been up to scratch in Ligue 1 so far, making only five starts and six appearances on the bench for the French elite. At 27, approaching the early stages of his career, he would expect much more playing time.

That being said, the most important question is how will it fit into this Arsenal XI? The club doesn’t necessarily have a shortage of left-back options, but they could do it now. Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac were both injured by nursing care, which left Bukayo Saka playing out of position to fill the void.

Kurzawa is a versatile rear who, like Arsenal’s current options, likes to progress with the ball at his feet. He is very clever and likes to make the link with the left winger, which Arsenal fans have gotten used to when watching Nacho Monreal. He also has a good range of passes, either by using his abilities through the ball, or by playing a low cross in his attacker.

It is also very good for cutting the tracks of your opponent’s wing. He’s physically demanding and enjoys aerial duels, which will be a huge relief for Arsenal fans. If there is anyone who can stop the cross before it even happens, it is Kurzawa.

Do you think Layvin Kurzawa would be a good addition for Arsenal?