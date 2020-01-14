What will not happen in the world in 2020?

JAKARTA – Last week I was in Southeast Asia where I was invited to speak on a panel in Singapore and give lectures at universities in Indonesia. Despite their different sizes, these two countries have one thing in common. They are two of the four island nations that surround the South China Sea.

A visit to the National Museum in Singapore helped me to confirm a known fact: it was a member of the British East India Company that landed on a small island on the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula in 1819. At that time it was the island called Singapura, which means “city of lions” in Sanskrit.

In downtown Jakarta, I stopped at the former residence of a young Japanese admiral of the Imperial Navy, Tadashi Maeda. Indonesia’s Declaration of Independence was drafted in this house. Indonesian soldiers trained by Japan between 1943 and 1945 formed the embryo of the national armed forces.

The British viewed Singapore as a stopover on their route from India to China. The Japanese came to Jakarta to secure maritime links and send Indonesian oil back to Japan. These islands in Southeast Asia have played a central role in the concept of the Indo-Pacific since the 19th century.

With this in mind, I considered what will not happen in 2020 from a geopolitical perspective, as I did for 2019 a year ago. The following is my point of view.

1. The competition between land and sea powers will not end.

Last year I wrote that the two revisionist land powers of Eurasia, Russia and China, would compete with a coalition of sea powers made up of the United States and its Asian allies. From Southeast Asia, the competition and unity of “Middle East Asia” will most likely continue in the foreseeable future.

2. North Korea will not denuclearize.

There is no prospect of talks between the United States and North Korea after Pyongyang’s “deadline” unilaterally expires. Since the topic of North Korea will not be a priority in the 2020 US presidential election, there will be no significant “denuclearization” at a fourth summit between the United States and North Korea.

3. China will not give in to the United States

Although the first phase of the US-China trade agreement has been signed, Beijing is unlikely to make additional concessions to Washington before election day. The US-China hegemonic rivalry continues, even if President Donald Trump is not re-elected in November.

4. Southeast Asia will not unite.

When I was in Southeast Asia, I was reminded of the temperature difference between ASEAN member states and why they won’t agree against China in the foreseeable future. However, your concern about Beijing seems to be increasing, probably much faster than I expected.

5. India will not become an ally of the United States.

Around a tenth of Singapore’s population is of Indian descent, and India is reportedly stepping up its activities in Southeast Asia. Although there is growing concern in the region about China’s Belt and Road initiative, India does not appear to be trying to balance China in the South China Sea.

6. The Middle East is not becoming stable.

Washington, more specifically Trump, provoked Tehran on January 2 when he killed the Iranian Quds Force commander and the US may have had to stay in the Middle East at least for now. The geopolitical game between the United States and Iran has reached a new dimension and the Middle East will continue to be unstable.

7. The EU is not divided.

Despite the Brexit planned for late January, the European Union will continue to function as a regional international unit. The consensus among the political elites remains strong to unite the European continent. Therefore, the EU will not break apart even if the UK leaves the Union.

As long as France and Germany work together, the EU will survive, although nationalism and populism in some Member States can further worsen domestic policies. In this regard, domestic politics in Germany will show the direction in which Europe is pointing.

8. Russia will not stop espionage.

Moscow’s interventions in Western domestic politics are reserved exclusively for the President of the Russian Federation. No other leader in the world knows intelligence activities better than Vladimir Putin. The vulnerability of the United States and its allies will continue particularly in this US election year.

Trump is not convicted.

My only prediction for 2019 that didn’t come true was Trump’s impeachment. At the end of last year, House Democrats voted to impose two impeachment lawsuits, but Trump is unlikely to be convicted by a Republican majority in the upcoming Senate impeachment process. There is also a possibility that Trump will be re-elected.

10. Japan will no longer be as stable as before.

Finally, a few words about Japan. The international situation mentioned above could present Tokyo with more challenges than opportunities this year. The basic question for Japan is whether Tokyo can sustain and catch up with the fast pace of this changing world.

If the feeling of domestic political entanglement persists and leads to a change of government that is said to take place immediately after the Olympic / Paralympic Games, Japan could face both domestic and foreign policy difficulties.

I just hope that such difficulties will not affect Japan’s international status and the impact Tokyo has developed over the past seven years.

Kuni Miyake is President of the Foreign Policy Institute and Research Director at the Canon Institute for Global Studies.

