What will trigger the next Alpine Fault earthquake?

Scientists have revealed new insights into the pressures on New Zealand’s high-risk Alpine fault – and whether the earthquakes of the past decade have added to its pressure.

The monster fault, which spans the west side of the South Island between Milford Sound and Marlborough, is one of the biggest natural threats to the country and is expected to fail in the coming decades.

A big break could be catastrophic, failing around 10,000 people and killing and injuring many.

Researchers at Victoria University and GNS Science have worked to better understand what constraints are placed on the fault – especially as it approaches the tipping point.

Using nearly a decade of earthquake data in the Southern and Southwest Alps, they have compiled the largest catalog of features – called “focal mechanisms” – of earthquakes in these regions.

Obtaining a clearer image is all the more urgent as the fault is considered to be “late” for a major rupture, which tends to occur every 300 years. The last one was around 1717AD.

Most of the data used in the study was collected by sensors that have been recording constantly since 2008.

They detected around 7,700 earthquakes, of which 845 were selected for further analysis.

The study found that the fault was being compressed, in a broad east-southeast to west-northwest direction, over most of its 600 km length.

“In order for the fault to slide and produce a large earthquake under these conditions, high fluid pressures or low friction materials probably need to be found in the core of the fault,” said Professor John Townend, who, with the Professor Martha Savage, supervised the study leader Konstantinos Michailos.

The team also looked at whether recent major earthquakes – including the main Canterbury earthquakes and the Kaikoura 7.8 earthquake in 2016 – had increased pressure.

“We did not observe any systematic effect on the stress field acting on the Alpine fault or in the Southern Alps,” said Townend.

Traveling around 600 km along the spine of the South Island, the Alpine fault is the land border of the tectonic plates of the Pacific and Australia. GNS Image / Science

“Regional earthquakes induce small stress disturbances, which can be calculated using models of the earth’s crust, (but) these disturbances are too small to be detected in earthquake catalogs such as the one we have analysis.”

Among the biggest questions that scientists want to answer was the reason why the fault tended to break off with such regularity, if earthquakes generally started in the same position, in which direction they moved, what caused the ruptures to stop and what role the fluid pressure played at different points. in the apparent cycle of the fault.

Although scientists are never able to warn of an impending earthquake, said Townend, new research has allowed us to better understand how the ruptures developed.

“It is important to focus on preparing and developing the resilience of people, communities and infrastructure.”

The study, which also involved GNS Science researcher Dr. Emily Warren-Smith, was published in the journal Technophysics.

The town of Franz Josef, including its holiday park (photo), is threatened by the Alpine fault. Photo / File

It comes as scientists warned this month against any future development at the Franz Josef glacier in an area 200 meters wide defined as a “failure avoidance area”.

However, the Westland District Council abandoned the plan due to legal threats.

This was despite scientists warning that the ground on which some buildings were seated could be displaced 8 meters horizontally – and 1.5 meters vertically – during the next Alpine fault earthquake.

A previous proposal even envisaged moving the entire canton to Lake Mapourika, about 10 km away.

The alpine fault

• Covering around 600 km along the spine of the South Island, the Alpine fault is the border of the tectonic plates of the Pacific and Australia.

• The fault has broken four times in the past 900 years – 1717 AD, 1620 AD, 1450 AD and 1100 AD – each producing an earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 8.

• The fault has an estimated probability of 30% of rupture in the next 50 years. The rupture will produce one of the largest earthquakes since the European colonization of New Zealand.

• The researchers estimated that a major disruption could block at least 10,000 people and block roads and highways in 120 locations.

