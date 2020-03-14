What would the Stanley Cup playoffs look like if they started today? – News News

% MINIFYHTML2b26735b607cf043ae2462903836c2f911%

On Thursday, the NHL “stopped, word comes; the 2019-20 season is endlessly amid growing concerns about coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Season breaks are approaching the NHL Playoffs, which were scheduled to begin April 8. It is unclear if the season will resume eventually, but league commissioner Gary Bettman seemed optimistic.

“Our goal is to restart the game as soon as appropriate and careful so that we can finish the season and tune into the Stanley Cup,” he said. “Until then, we thank NHL fans for their patience and hope they stay healthy.”

While NHL teams still have 11-14 games left in the regular season, it’s unclear how the league would handle the schedule if it resumes. One possible option would be to skip the remaining matches and go straight to play off based on current ratings, which would undoubtedly create some juicy first-round matches.

With that in mind, this would look like the Stanley Cup playoffs if they start today:

Eastern Conference

Blue Jackets Boston Bruins vs. Columbus

The Bruins, who looked set to lift the Presidents Trophy for the best record in the league regular season, would host the Blue Columbus Jackets in the first round. The Blue Jackets currently climb to the last wild card spot, just one point ahead of the Islanders, but have played two more games than their closest followers. Regardless of who gets stuck in nature, the Bruins will clearly be favorites because of their one-year dominance.

Tampa Bay Lightning against the leaves of Maple Toronto

The end of the season may not come soon enough for the Maple Leafs, who have been dropping to the finish line as they hold third in the Atlantic Division. The Florida Panthers just won’t go away, and a fall later in the season may derail Toronto’s post-season hopes. The Lightning have once again been the best teams in the league during the regular season, but an injury by Steven Stamkos has coincided with a decline in form. The team is also trying to erase the embarrassment of a first-round exit last year. For what it’s worth, these two teams played each other in their final game before the break and Toronto won 2-1.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

This would be a match of last year’s first-round series, in which the Hurricanes recaptured the defending Stanley Cup champions in seven games. The Capitals have had another successful year thanks in large part to their captain Alex Ovechkin challenging for the Richard Rocket Trophy, but the Philadelphia Butterflies are breathing first place in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have been fighting for their lives in the playoffs, as they did last year, before surprising everyone with a run in the Eastern Conference Finals. This is a match that will probably look different if you start the Playoffs.

Flyad Philadelphia vs Pituburg Penguins

A Pennsylvania series would certainly be fun to watch. The Flyers have been the best hockey team in recent weeks, winning nine games in a row before falling to the Bruins in their last game before suspension. The Penguins, on the other hand, have lost eight of their last 11. However, you never know them in play-offs, and the penguins have enough offensive power to compete with anyone in the league.

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues vs Nashville Predators

There has been no hanging from the Stanley Cup at St. Louis, with the Blues prepared for another deep offshore runway. They made eight straight wins just a few weeks ago to place first in the Central Division, but the Colorado avalanche is still only two points away. Nashville has a precarious control on the last wild card spot in the west, with a Vancouver clash leaving the Canucks one point behind the Predators. The Minnesota Wilds are also looking in case anyone slips.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars

This would be another essential series. Nathan MacKinnon has helped give the Avalanche the offensive strength they needed to become a contender again this season. He was the victim of a lower body injury a few days before the league was banned, but the time limit was so short that he would probably return when the game resumes. The Dallas Stars have changed their season after a terrible start and have the look of a dark playoff horse on them. Interestingly, Dallas has won all four clashes between these two Central Division rivals this season.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Golden Knights have taken advantage of a poor division to take first place in the Pacific, and currently have a two-point lead over the rising Edmonton Oilers. Some betters have even installed them as favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, through the thick and thin, the Winnipeg Jets are still in a play-off position despite struggling with defensive problems all year long. Paul Maurice has done a commendable job, but the Jets are still likely to drop out of the playoff spot before the end of the season. Nashville, Vancouver or Minnesota could face Las Vegas if the offseason begins.

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames

Wouldn’t it be fun? The Battle of Alberta came to life once again this season with some spiritual confrontation with a bow fight and many other extracurricular activities. There will undoubtedly be no love lost between Edmonton’s Zack Kassian and Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk as they both battled on and off the ice all season. Edmonton was in vogue in the weeks leading up to the season break, with superstar duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl providing an offensive blast. The Flames have been unstable and sit just one point above Vancouver for third place in the Pacific Division, but they won three of their four games against the Oilers during the regular season.