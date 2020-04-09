What you can and can’t do this Saturday after Australia

Australian holidays often change the size of Australia to gather large families, travel long distances and visit places of worship.

As we get closer to the holidays, many begin to fail and are unable to function in the presence of coronavirus infection.

Questions have been raised about what the “right” tour is about, or places of worship open to the public, and whether we can visit friends and family .

Nine.com.au has compiled a list of things you can and cannot do this Friday to help you plan your time.

Can I go this Easter?

For everywhere in Australia, the answer is overwhelming. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian made it very clear when he said, “Many of our clients have gone on holiday and don’t do what we normally do. and in the Park.

“None of us will be able to attend. None of us will be here during the holidays.”

Travel will be limited to states and territories, and places of interest will be closed to the public, with Queensland’s Prime Minister Katarina Carroll telling beaches that there is “a lot of fortress” the police.

That is to say, Australia does not need to, and does not have to do with travel equipment, researchers and processes; then the destination can be local.

Australians have been known to book a great non-stop tour of the country and the country. (Nine)

Similarly in South Australia, Premier Steven Marshall described the trip over the Easter holiday as “complete and complete”.

“As we see more and more patients continue to grow, I don’t want anyone to think that we can relax the boundaries,” he said.

Only Victoria had to rest on the Victoria border, with Premier Daniel Andrews allowing people to travel between their properties, while other states demanding more residents to occupy their first place of residence only.

“It’s not an Airbnb issue. It’s not a day off at the end,” Mr Andrews said.

“The only people who can gather are your own home, your indigenous family.”

Can I visit my family for lunch?

The important thing is that it is not ten.

With health systems and orders left in full force, no one is allowed to assemble into homes with as many as two people – other than those in your home.

Even in these aggregates, the relative competition rules apply: so salt does not come.

There is, however, a sense of urgency, as families are divided over two families and can combine to view the social order (depending on your law), to visit your parents , or at least two other families. a single family, within the bounds of the land.

A sign that reminds Australians to stay home through the Easter season. (AAP)

This is an important step to make most states fully carry out their purpose when it comes to gathering with others outside of your current home.

For example, in Victoria, travel from family and friends from other parts of the country is avoided, not caring for the sick, the young, the sick or the police, but visiting Making the rules that are separate are separate.

For Queenslanders, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has enforced state laws against immigrants from a house meeting.

In the country, “people” can accept two guests who are not usually home. “

But that’s only one thing – in the crowd, only two people can accompany them, unless they’re from the same house.

The limitation on the summaries of South America is that it is more difficult to have two strong recommendations. Given that your gathering of more than 10 people at this time is not prohibited.

Can I go shopping for my Easter lunch?

The good news is that yes, you can continue to go to the grocery store for your pledge, as long as it is only eaten.

All Australian markets will continue to open the lead until Easter, as they say they expect a significant increase in freight, as long as it is outside the store. because of the community.

The advice for all Australians to make your Easter shopping is beforehand and try to avoid any last minute shopping trip related to the holidays.

Can I go to the week before Easter?

For one class, places of worship were closed to the public. But Scott Morrison, in the lead role in the brief, announced that he would consider churches to be a “place of work” for some, with the aim being to allow those who serve in-house services.

Most people do not have religious places in the Pavilion, there are other options for those who want to worship at home.

There are many great services on the Site that are constantly updated and integrated on business web sites for those who want to log in.

A special translator for people with a hearing loss is available on YouTube.

How can I celebrate Easter at home?

While this year’s festivities are in full swing, there are plenty of options available for families of all types in Australia, with Woolworths selling Easter Showbags for those who can’t attend the event year. (Talk)

You can watch interviews with zookeepers and be able to stand and interact with tigers, seals and electricians, and enjoy the different types of tobacco that each offers. time.