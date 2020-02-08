New The Invisible Man trailer: what you can’t see can hurt you

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have launched a new, expanded trailer for the eagerly awaited customers The invisible man Remake with Elisabeth Moss (The story of the maid) to learn that what you can’t see can hurt you. Check out the trailer in the player below along with a new IMAX poster in the gallery!

The invisible man At the center is Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman caught up in a violent, controlling relationship with a rich and brilliant scientist. She escapes in the middle of the night and disappears into hiding, supported by her sister (Harriet Dyer), her childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her with a generous amount of his huge fortune, Cecilia suspects that his death was a joke. As a series of weird coincidences become deadly and threaten the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s mind begins to dissolve as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone who nobody can see.

Jason Blum, today’s master of the horror genre, produces The invisible man for his Blumhouse Productions. The invisible man written, directed and produced by Leigh Whannell, one of the original inventors of the Saw Franchise company that last for upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3,

The film is also produced by Kylie du Fresne for Goalpost Pictures. The executive producers are Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Rot, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno. The invisible man is a co-production by Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions in collaboration with Nervous Tick for Universal Pictures.

The invisible man comes to theaters on February 28th!

