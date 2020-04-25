What you don’t know about Steve Harvey’s divorce rumors

Taboids are like adolescence, as they often go through phases. In 2018, for example, the National Enquirer went through a phase in which he continually insisted on it Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, were on the verge of divorce. Gossip Cop it burst all those stories and the phase was over. Today, let’s look at some of the most ridiculous rumors that the reliable magazine has tried to push the media mogul and his wife.

The fictional saga began in early July 2018, with the National Enquirer publishing an article claiming that Steve Harvey was involved in a “$ 400 million divorce drama” about Kris Jenner. According to the publication, Marjorie had “gone out” to her husband because she was “very close” to the matriarch of the Jenner-Kardashian clan. “There’s no way to go to her with Steve hanging a man like Kris,” an alleged source told the frame. Gossip Cop dismissed the rumor: Not only had the Harveys just celebrated their 11th birthday a few days earlier, Jenner is a good friend of both Steve and Marjorie. The story was pure fabrication.

However, a couple of weeks later, the cadre continued to push the narrative of Harvey’s $ 400 million divorce because of Jenner. Despite Gossip Cop had already drawn the ridiculous story, the Enquirer published almost exactly the same story (which had initially been published on paper) online. It offered no new evidence, and was clearly just a weak attempt to drive more traffic to the tabloid website with clickbait.

A few days later, the investigator’s copy website, Radar Online, “reported” that Steve Harvey “pampered” his wife while on vacation “amid rumors of a divorce.” The site was obviously trying to back up their transparent lies earlier this month, and positioned the couple as happy “despite negative rumors about their marriage”. Steve and Marjorie “showed no signs of marital problems while on vacation,” as if they had ever had problems. What the gossip blog did not mention, of course, was that the two posts were in charge of initiating these divorce rumors, which Gossip Cop it had already been completely false.

The investigator rested on Steve and Marjorie Harvey some time later, at least until May 2019, when he claimed the couple was heading for a $ 200 million divorce. Kris Jenner, who had played such an integral role in the previous year’s fake divorce saga, was completely abandoned in the narrative. Instead, he claimed a questionable source, the recent cancellation of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show left him “fighting” to support the “prodigious” demands of his wife and children. “Marjorie would never allow herself to push. Money talks and her husband would offer better,” the source told the cadre. “And when the money was gone, so was he!”

Gossip Cop he found the story rather suspicious, as the cancellation of the show did not appear to be the protagonist of the picture the board made. Also, a year later, the couple was still married. Apparently, the tabloid just didn’t care if he let himself be lied to after he lied about Steve Harvey and his wife.