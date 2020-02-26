[what-you-may-not-know-about-the-agong-who-has-to-decide-on-the-future-pm]

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre) shares a meal of McDonald’s with members of the media at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. ― Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Tossed into political turmoil just after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister on Monday, Malaysia is now waiting around for its king to determine who could arise as the new chief or irrespective of whether a new election will be held.

The known candidates are Dr Mahathir, now interim prime minister, and previous rival Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. About two days, the king is to interview all 222 elected customers of parliament to find their sights on who might get bulk assist.

Malaysia’s monarchs are chosen for 5-year terms by rotation from amid the hereditary royal family members of nine states. Recognised as Agong, they generally continue to be out of day-to-working day politics and participate in a ceremonial part, whilst their consent is wanted to name a primary minister.

In this article are some facts about the king, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah: