[what-you-may-not-know-about-the-agong-who-has-to-decide-on-the-future-pm]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Tossed into political turmoil just after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister on Monday, Malaysia is now waiting around for its king to determine who could arise as the new chief or irrespective of whether a new election will be held.
The known candidates are Dr Mahathir, now interim prime minister, and previous rival Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. About two days, the king is to interview all 222 elected customers of parliament to find their sights on who might get bulk assist.
Malaysia’s monarchs are chosen for 5-year terms by rotation from amid the hereditary royal family members of nine states. Recognised as Agong, they generally continue to be out of day-to-working day politics and participate in a ceremonial part, whilst their consent is wanted to name a primary minister.
In this article are some facts about the king, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah:
- The king, 60, arrives from the royal family members of Pahang, a condition in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.
- The king is widely well known and online video clips have absent viral showing him attending the scene of site visitors accidents to present sympathy for victims. On the very first working day of his consultations with parliamentarians, the king came to the palace gates to hand out quick food stuff to journalists masking the political turmoil.
- He was elected as the 16th king, following Sultan Muhammad V, the head of condition of Kelantan, who abdicated out of the blue in January very last yr.
- His total name is Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.
- After scientific studies in his residence point out, he attended Britain’s Sandhurst armed service academy and Oxford College. The king gained a gold medal in polo in the Southeast Asia Game titles, and his passions also contain soccer and hockey.
- He married a princess of the Johor royal family members in 1986 and they have 4 sons and 5 daughters.
- The bespectacled, silver-haired king sports activities a slender moustache and beard. He retains trim and is regarded as a sharp dresser for official situations, but from time to time dresses down in general public. — Reuters