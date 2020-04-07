Here’s what you need to know about coronavirus today:

When the leader of a nuclear force becomes ill, one of the first questions is: Who has the finger on the button? In the case of Britain, the current official answer should not be known to the public.

The BBC has asked if Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been given nuclear codes while Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains cautious about the symptoms of COVID-19, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said: “There is well-developed protocols in place. “

“I’m not really talking about national security issues,” Gove said.

Johnson asked Raab to deputize for him “where necessary.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency with a difference: while it will give authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, he said the ceasefire will stop. briefly impose a formal lock as seen in other countries and instead rely on peer pressure for its effect.

“If each of us can reduce contact with other people by at least 70%, and ideally by 80%, we should see a peak in the number of infections in two weeks,” he said. by Abe.

The state of emergency will last until May 6 and will apply in the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures – accounting for almost 44% of Japan’s population.

A traumatized city

You think Wuhan residents will enjoy the prospect of ending a lockup that has been trapped by millions for more than two months. Not all of them, however, simply ignore how many will come to terms with the scars that once became the center of the world’s outbreak.

“When I heard about lifting the lockdown, I wasn’t particularly happy,” said Guo Jing, a resident who runs a hotline for women who are facing discrimination in the workplace.

“I’m really worried. There are many issues that we are not sure can be resolved: work, will patients experience long-term effects, and for those who have died, how can we remember it? “

Europe strives for unity

The European Union finance ministers will try again on Tuesday night to overcome the national differences in the type of economic support offered to those most affected by the pandemic.

The EU’s popularity in the polls was ebbing in Italy and the leaders of Spain and France expressed varying degrees of despair; Most do not want to see it come too late to help, as many critics argued it was after the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

China marked a milestone – no new deaths

For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, China reported no new deaths on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,740 as of Monday, while 3,331 people were killed.

In mainland China well past the peak of infections in February, authorities turned their attention to imported cases and asymptomatic patients, who showed no symptoms but could still pass on the virus.

Chart of the day

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Louisiana were instructed in temporary signs on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks could begin to plateau in their states, but were warned against anxiety as the United States death tolled. to 11,000 nationwide.

For the global picture, click on the “daily cases” tab of the first graphic here to see why some hope the epidemic is starting, finally, at the top:

open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7