What you need to know for the second year of the Trump tax plan

Posted: jan 28, 2020 / 05:17 PST / Updated: jan 28, 2020 / 05:17 PST

FILE – This file photo of July 24, 2018 shows part of the 1040 U.S. Personal Income Tax return. The IRS began accepting and processing personal income tax returns on Monday, January 27, 2020. (Photo AP / Mark Lennihan, File)

The IRS has started to accept and process personal income tax returns. Last year, the reporting season was an adjustment for taxpayers and industry professionals, as it was the first in a massive overhaul of federal tax law.

While this year’s season should be quieter, there are a few adjustments to take into account. On the one hand, there is no longer a penalty on federal taxes for not having health insurance. And anyone who divorced after 2018 and pays support can no longer deduct support payments.

In addition, some tax provisions that have expired or are about to expire have been extended.