[What you need to know forward of Saturday’s SC Presidential most important]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Voters will head to the Polls on Saturday for South Carolina’s Democratic Presidential Main.

There may be some questions about polling areas, and even inquiries about who can vote.

Quite a few voters are wondering who can cast a ballot in this principal.

According to state election officials, South Carolina does not have voter registration by social gathering. The Presidential Primaries are open to all registered S.C. voters.

The South Carolina Election Commission has established up a FAQ website page for just these kinds of inquiries.

For much more info log on to https://www.scvotes.org/2020-presidential-choice-primary-faqs

Poll are open 7: 00 a.m. to 7: 00 p.m. Anyone in line at 7: 00 p.m. will be allowed to vote, in accordance to election officials.

Count on ABC Columbia Information for Vote 2020 coverage on the net and on air.