What you need to know if your small business is applying for a Round 2 PPP loan from SBA

After the House of Representatives passed an additional $ 310 billion in funding for the program on Thursday, small businesses are getting a second shot by receiving a payroll protection program loan. President Trump is expected to sign the bill on Thursday evening.

The first $ 349 billion of money has been exhausted in record time [only 13 days] and banks and lenders are learning how to effectively withdraw money from the door. Now that PPPs are being replenished, lenders say they are preparing to return to work.

The big thing they have been waiting for is to allow SBA’s processing system, E-Tran, to reopen and submit the application for approval. SBA did not immediately respond to a request for Fortune’s comment on when the system would restart.

Something like Sunrise Banks, a Minnesota-based regional bank, was able to handle about $ 160 million in more than 600 loans. Bank CEO David Reiling tells Fortune that there will be around 3,000 applications resident and will address the moment the funds are approved and E-Tran comes back up. The average loan amount of the bank was about $ 260,000.

According to Reiling, one of the ways local banks are doing differently for Round 2 is to create a new online application process and ask pending applicants to reapply through the system. is. “By doing this online process, we can keep our application tidy, get it exactly, and run our flows faster,” he says. It also helps you apply for loans to multiple banks and eliminate those who may already have received the funds.

Other companies based in Philadelphia, such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Bank of the Republic, which covers the New York area, have already processed $ 500 million worth of loans and have SBA numbers assigned or funding. It is being offered and an additional $ 350 million awaits new funding. . The bank’s attack plan, which Chairman Vernon Hill told Fortune, immediately loaded the processed application into the SBA system and then continued to apply to smaller groups currently loaded into the bank’s system. I will move. “We’ve been backed up for weeks, so there’s going to be a flood,” he says, starting the second round.

Meanwhile, the Seattle-based Federal Bank of Washington has approved and funded around 2,000 applications before running out of funding from the initial $ 349 billion. Currently, CEO of the bank, Brent Beardal, tells Fortune that he is ready to go back and raise money soon, but he’ll process about 2,000 applications on the bank’s waiting list “on the fly”. Before we start with about 1,500 applications in the system queue. . “Whether it’s 500 or 1,000 every 10 hours, we’ll see what happens,” Beardall says. “Our expectations and expectations are improved technology on both the bank and SBA sides.”

Notably, Fintech hopes to join this next round of lending after it has been largely locked out of the initial $ 349 billion due to the slow approval system to become an SBA approved lender. I’m out. Ryan Metcalf, U.S. Regulatory Director of Funding Circle, a UK-based FinTech lender, Funding Circle, says Fortech is preparing a second round with thousands of loans preprocessed. It was However, in the current guidelines, Matcalf states that Fintech is likely to refer applications to approved banks. “I’m planning C and I don’t want small businesses to wait more than I need, so I’ve put them side by side. I’m going to make sure they get an equal shot with the money,” he says.

However, some big banks like JPMorgan Chase are warning applicants to go elsewhere if they want to get a loan this time. Banks will email thousands of customers at the end of Wednesday and may run out of money before customers in the first stage of the process [the furthest of the four stages created by the bank] get their money I have notified you. “We wanted to give you this information, so we can decide if we want to apply for another lender,” the bank said.

How small businesses apply for PPP this time

For those who haven’t applied for a PPP loan for the first time, getting a loan may actually be more difficult. Republic Banks’ Hill says, “I’m telling you that you may be late, but please go ahead and apply. The key, according to the bankers, is to queue your business.

But for those who are applying now, the lender has some tips on how to approach Round Two.

Reiling at Sunrise Banks suggests, above all, to go to existing banks and ask if they are still accepting new applications. In the case of Sunrise Banks, “We have communicated to make sure all our customers are applying and are turning in the opposite direction. We have some stragglers first, so check with a major financial institution first. Then look for someone to accept, “Reiling says.

Many lenders have had the opportunity to deal with program twists and inefficiencies, so Reiling, Beardall and others have information for PPP loan applicants. But think strategically. Due to payroll or rehiring requirements to make PPP loans acceptable, SMEs must maintain payroll or rehire employees by June 30. In that sense, Reiling considers the following: Do you need more staff? What does my salary look like now, and what should it look like within a certain period of time? So get ready to hire someone. ”

Lenders say lenders, while money from round two is likely to run out before everyone in the bank’s backlog and new applicants are funded. And the more applications we can handle, “says Beardal of the Washington Federal Government. “If you’re a small business, then you queue up-pick your bank, queue up and then start processing.”

How long will it last?

It is difficult to predict the duration of this new funding. Some bankers predict it in a day or two, but some think it is more realistic than 10 days.

The consensus from lenders is that this time will be much smoother, but faster. “When it was launched [a few weeks] ago, it was like Wild West for banks and SBAs for everyone. The process has been refined,” Beardall says. But still, with all backlogged applications, it’s obvious for most, if not all, banks.

Added Republic Bank Hill: “Are they all going to raise money? I don’t know.”

