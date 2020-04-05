What you need to know

“From Saturday, we will reduce the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time,” Walmart said on Friday. It is the latest in a long line of changes in how large businesses operate under the constraints of social distancing, home stay orders and isolation.

“Stores will now not allow more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, about 20% of a store’s capacity,” said the world’s largest retailer.

Walmart’s press release described some of the measures the company has taken to protect its own employees and then came up with an idea of ​​what is really a significant change in the way people shop.

We are deeply interested in the health and well-being of our partners, and in recent weeks we have taken steps such as expanding paid political licenses. closing our stores one day to another for cleaning and enrichment. installation of sneakers and social distance indicators in stores. initial temperature checks. and begin to have gloves and masks on partners who want them.

While many of our clients follow the medical community’s advice on social distance and safety, we are concerned that we still see some behavior in our stores that poses an unjustified risk to our people. We want to encourage customers to bring the smallest number of people per family to shop, to allow space with other customers while shopping and to practice social isolation while waiting in lines. We also see states and municipalities pursuing a variety of key control policies – something that has created some confusion about shopping.

The company will regulate the entry by creating a line, basically.

To manage this constraint, associates in a store will mark a queue at a door with an entrance (in most cases at the entrance to the grocery store) and direct customers arriving where they will be accepted one by one and counted. Collaborators and signs will remind customers of the importance of social isolation as they wait to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.

Once the store reaches its capacity, customers will be received inside “1 out-1-in”.

There will also be a new policy on how to shop as soon as you enter the store.

We will also make one-way traffic through our corridors next week in many of our stores, using thresholds and instructions from partners. We expect that this will help most customers not to come into close contact with others when shopping.

We will continue to place labels on our stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially on the lines. And when customers check out, they will be directed to exit a different door than they entered, which will help reduce the number of people passing by.

Best Buy, Target and other major box stores have taken similar measures, CNN reported on Saturday.

