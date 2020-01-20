What you should know about the historic trial against the US President in the Senate

Donald Trump’s presidency will be brought to justice this week. This could be the biggest test of his leadership since he was sworn in in the Oval Office.

So far, it is known what could happen in the trial against Trump’s impeachment.

President Donald Trump faces the biggest test of his leadership when his impeachment proceedings against the Senate begin. (AP)

When will the trial version start?



The trial starts on Wednesday at 5 a.m. (AEDT) (Tuesday, 1 p.m. local time). It then runs six days a week, Monday through Saturday, starting at the same time and ending, according to AEDT, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. (local time) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office.

However, tomorrow’s first session of the process, in which the senators deal with the organizational resolution, can take place after 6 p.m.

What is the schedule for every day?



The Senate meets at 4 a.m.CEST (lunch time) on each day of the negotiation. Before 4.30 am there is time for statements by the leadership and possibly for legislative measures if the preparations for the start of the process are made.

We won’t know exactly what the process schedule will be until the senators pass the organizational decision, which could take place tomorrow.

However, if they follow the impeachment model against President Bill Clinton – as McConnell announced – each side would have no more than 24 hours to comment.

The senators would then have up to 16 hours to ask questions that would be submitted in writing.

If they worked five hours a day, the opening disputes would take about ten days and the questions would take about three days. However, the two sides do not have to use their full 24 hours, which could shorten the opening arguments by days.

Republican leaders in the Senate, however, are considering how many days to give House managers and the White House defense team to present their opening arguments, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Your plan would give each side two 12-hour sessions to make their case.

Sources warned that things would remain fluid and that the idea might land on the bar when Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell tried to meet the demands of some in his conference to carry out a violent process, and others who want a quick trial towards acquittal for Trump.

They also found that it is quite possible that one or both sides would give back part of their time during the presentations.

Only after the introductory arguments and questions have been completed, does McConnell want the Senate to discuss the questions of convincing witnesses and documents.

Democrats do not want to wait so long to solve the witness problem and plan to force an early debate and vote on the issue by pushing for changes in the organizational resolution.

Most Republicans, including Utah senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney from Utah, say they will only think about calling witnesses after the opening arguments.

Fifty-one senators must vote for witnesses. So if all 47 Democrats were united, only four Republicans would have to vote for it.

Will the trial be open to the public?



The Senate can enter a closed session at certain times because the impeachment rules prevent the Senators from speaking.

During the Clinton trial, part of it was carried out in the Old Senate Chamber in the hall of the Senate Chamber, but this time they plan to stay on the Senate floor.

In fact, the Senate authorities plan to install metal detectors where the press enters the chamber because they want to make sure there are no devices left in the chamber that could record these closed sessions, a Republican adjutant said.

How long does the process take?



The exact length of the study is unknown.

Some of Trump’s supporters hope that the process will be completed by when he delivers his State of the Union address to Congress and the nation on February 4.

The lawsuit against Bill Clinton lasted about five weeks from January 7, 1999 to February 12, 1999.

How is evidence handled?



All evidence submitted by the House of Representatives as part of the impeachment investigation will be considered in the trial.

For any new evidence that surfaces should be approved and presented during the process, 51 senators would have to vote to approve it.

If a senator or Trump’s legal team objects, Chief Justice John Roberts could either decide or send it back for the senators to vote on.

Most Senate Democrats seem to agree that they want to include new pertinent evidence or material about the president’s business in Ukraine that emerges after the trial begins.

On the other hand, many Republicans in the Senate have said they did not want to consider new evidence and accused the house of not conducting a full investigation before indicting Trump.

Who will do each of the cases?



House impeachment officials will act as prosecutors against Trump, and White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone will lead a team of lawyers the president has chosen to defend and stand up for his acquittal. Chief Justice Roberts will head the chamber.

The prosecution was announced last week by spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi.

On the other hand, Trump’s defense team, led by Cipollone, will include lawyer Jay Sekulow, and, according to well-known figures, Trump will expand his defense team, as will prosecutor Alan Dershowitz, Bill Clinton’s special prosecutor, Ken Starr, and former Robert Ray Part of Clinton’s impeachment team.

Two other lawyers who support the team are former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s longtime personal advisor, Jane Raskin.