What you should know about Trump’s accusation process

On December 18, US President Donald Trump was accused by the US House of Representatives of an alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He now faces the third presidential charge in American history.

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the democratic rival Joe Biden, using military assistance to the country as leverage. Trump is also charged with obstructing Congress in the subsequent probe.

The president insisted that he did nothing wrong.

At the end of the trial, the senate controlled by the republicans will vote whether Trump should be released from office.

Here what we know about the procedure and where the wildcards are being tested to start Tuesday afternoon.

What we know

House accusation managers

Seven Democratic members of the House of Representatives, elected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will defend the case against Trump, making them de facto prosecutors:

Adam Schiff (California), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Jerry Nadler (New York), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Hakeem Jeffries (New York), member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Jason Crow (Colorado), sole manager who is not a member of the judiciary or intelligence committee.

Sylvia Garcia (Texas), member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Zoe Lofgren, California, member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Val Demmings (Florida), member of the judiciary and intelligence services committees.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff leads the seven house accusation managers chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take the case against Trump. (The corresponding press)

Of all managers, only Demmings is without a law degree. However, she has experience in law enforcement since she was the former police chief of Orlando. One or more of them will provide opening statements and legal arguments and final arguments. They will also interview every witness who can be called to testify.

Trump’s defense team

Although there is nothing to prevent the president from appearing on his own charges, Trump is not expected to appear during the proceedings. Instead, he will be represented by a host of leading lawyers. They are led by White House adviser Pat Cipollone and Trump’s private lawyer Jay Sekulow. But his team also includes former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for the accusation of Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

His lawyers will present their case to the president and may cross-examine the accusation managers and any witnesses.

Kenneth Starr, seen in 2014, served as an independent counsel and delivered findings that led to the removal of President Bill Clinton in 1998. He will be one of Trump’s lawyers in his deposition sentence. (Lauren Victoria Burke / The Associated Press)

The role of senators

The senators are actually the jury, who will ultimately vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to remove the president from his position. They have all taken the oath to be impartial, which means that their decision in theory is not based on political considerations, although many have already indicated how they are likely to vote, based on party relations.

The senators are not involved in conducting or defending the case against Trump during the trial, but they will decide on procedures, how to deal with motions and decide whether witnesses are called.

They may also ask questions if the trial follows the same procedures as those of the Bill Clinton trial against charges. Questions were asked by the Chief Justice in that process.

Supreme Court Judge

The president of the trial will be Supreme Court Judge John Roberts, but his role is limited.

Unlike a litigation judge, Roberts will not rule on objections, but he does have contemptuous authority, for example if a witness refuses to testify. He will decide on the relevance of material, but the majority of the Senate can override his statements.

probable outcome

Although the senators must be impartial and open-minded, all indications point to an acquittal for Trump. Republicans have a small majority in the Senate, but to remove Trump, two-thirds must vote against the president.

What we don’t know

Procedures

Currently, the Senate has a set of bare bones, deposition rules that need to be worked out, something that is expected to happen Tuesday.

For example, it should be determined how long the impeachment managers of the house and the president’s defense team have to present their respective cases. Will questions be asked?

And then, of course, the big question – will witnesses be called? Some procedural details must be made clear on Tuesday by senator majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Duration of the test

Clinton’s detention sentence lasted five weeks. Each party had 24 hours to present his case, and 16 hours were reserved for senators to ask questions. However, those questions were written and submitted to the president, the former Supreme Court judge, William Rehnquist, who asked the questions on behalf of the senator.

Kimberly Wehle, professor of constitutional law at the University of Baltimore, said it is difficult to know how long the process will take. “It is impossible to predict because we do not know the rules of the game yet. If the rules of the game include witnesses, it can be weeks.”

What should you pay attention to during the process?

New pieces of information

Only a few days before the trial, more information about the Ukrainian scandal emerged.

Lev Parnas, a close associate of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said in a recent interview that Trump was directly involved in the attempt to press Ukraine to investigate his potential democratic rival Joe Biden. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

For example, Lev Parnas, an accused employee of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said in a recent interview that Trump was directly involved in the attempt to press Ukraine to investigate his potential democratic rival Joe Biden. He told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that, on behalf of Giuliani, he delivered an ultimatum to the incoming president of Ukraine that no senior US officials would attend his inauguration and US security assistance would be denied if a Biden investigation were not announced.

It is therefore certainly possible that more relevant information can be revealed during the process.

Fight for witnesses

“That’s a potential wildcard because you don’t know what certain witnesses will say,” said Sarah Binder, political science professor at George Washington University.

Joshua Kastenberg, law professor at the University of New Mexico, said when it comes to procedural issues, expect “fireworks” when Democratic and Republican senators begin to argue about the witness issue.

Although Republicans are opposed to summoning witnesses, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer has indicated that he wants to sue at least four: former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Robert Blair, senior of Mulvaney adviser, and Michael Duffey, associate director for national security at the Office of Management and Budget. Bolton, who left the White House in September, said he would be willing to testify. Parnas also indicated that he would testify during the trial.

The Republicans have a majority of 53 seats in the Senate, which means that the Democrats need four Republicans to agree with them to agree that witnesses are called.

“Are there four Republicans who feel that the nature of the process requires them to hear from people with potentially informative information about the role of the president?” Binder asked.

Some Republicans have met privately to ensure that witnesses are summoned, The Associated Press reported. (For example, Republican Senator Susan Collins has already indicated that she would probably support such a motion.)

The president himself said he was open to hearing some witnesses, but these included Schiff, Biden and his son Hunter Biden and the two whistleblowers in connection with the Ukrainian scandal.

Former national security adviser John Bolton says he is “willing to testify” in the process of depositing the senate if he is summoned. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Trump and Republicans asked about the role of Hunter Biden in the management of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, while his father was vice president and supervised the policy in the region. Trump wants to see him questioned as a way to create doubts about his opponent.

Trump’s defense

The hearings of the House of Representatives have already given an example of what can be expected in the case that the managers will make against the president.

But it is not exactly clear how his team will defend him.

“Is it that he did nothing wrong, that these were all his powers? Or maybe he shouldn’t have done X, Y, Z, but they’re not inviolable, “said Binder.

Trump’s Twitter

It is not known that the President retains his opinion, in particular on issues related to himself. He has already dismissed the entire process of accusation as a “deception”.

“I think the other element of uncertainty here is how the president responds because he is probably stuck looking at the managers, whom he will see as a personal attack on him by a rather diverse group of house democrats,” Binder said. “And also … will the president think the defense that has been set up for him?”

Roberts v Rehnquist

“It is unclear what Chief Justice Roberts will do with regard to the scope of his role,” Wehle said. “That is not well defined.”

During the Clinton trial of accusation, Rehnquist played a very ceremonial role, she said

“His point of view was:” I’m just here, almost like a figurehead. He referred many of the issues to a Senate parliamentary expert and did not really resist and made no substantive statements. “

However, she said that Roberts might be interested in bringing decorum and honesty into the process.

Kastenberg said that Rehnquist, with his government experience, was considered a no-nonsense type of man who could maintain order during the Clinton trial.

“The senate is different today. I am not sure if John Roberts can do that. It will be interesting to see him trying to keep control.”

John Roberts, Supreme Court Supreme Court, oversees the removal process. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Turn over senators?

Although the acquittal of Trump is expected, it will be interesting to see whether a Republican vote for the removal of the president or a Democrat votes for him to remain in office. Votes against party lines are expected in the motions for resolutions, whereby some Republicans can go against the majority of their party and, for example, agree that witnesses are heard.

What do the Democrats want from the process?

Since it is unlikely that Trump will be released from office, the Democrats simply want to impose as much political pain as possible on individual Republican senators and the president. With an election round the corner, it is all aimed at regaining the majority in the Senate and dumping Trump in the next election, said William Schneider, a professor of policy, government and international affairs at George Mason University.

“It will not put him in prison, it will throw him out of office. It only provides ammunition for the Democrats. And that is valuable.”

But some democrats, such as senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, cannot afford that the process takes too long. They have to campaign again for the upcoming presidential elections.

What do Republicans want?

“Republicans want to cut it, cut it as short as possible,” said Schneider.

“They want it all over and done and forgotten,” he said. “The Republicans just want to solve this as quickly as possible.”

They must, however, be concerned about the perception that they are unfair and “carry the thing through … because you have to understand, this is a country that is going to be tested”.

He said they should allow at least a few witnesses to support the belief, “otherwise the trial will be easily, quickly, and unfairly sued.”

And Trump?

He certainly wants to stay in office. But Trump also wants total justification for not having done anything wrong. He also wants to do as much damage as possible to his Democratic rivals, especially Biden, and therefore he hopes that some of his preferred witnesses will appear.