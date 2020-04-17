What You Should Listen Today

There is a large amount of new music that is released every Friday – so much that it’s difficult to try and follow it. Luckily, we are here to help. Every week, Newsweek will highlight several albums that hit the streaming service, so you can always be updated with the most exciting new releases.

Singer and songwriter Fiona Apple appeared on stage during The Austin Music Awards at ACL Live on February 28, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Rick Kern / WireImage / Getty

Fiona Apple, Take the Bolt Cutter (Epic)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xERU-0nrGHE (/ embed)

Fiona Apple spoke at length about her first album in eight years in a recent New Yorker profile. While no singles were distributed before the album’s release, the New Yorker described the songs on the album as “raw” and “heavy percussion,” and noted that the title song featured harmony from actress Cara Delevingne. The piece also revealed that all songs were written and composed in Apple’s home studio. And anyone who wonders about the title must know that it was lifted from the British crime drama The Fall – specifically a scene where star Gillian Anderson, playing the main detective of the show, finds a locked door that traps torture victims.

Ed O’Brien from Radiohead appeared on stage as an ‘EOB’ during the second day of the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival at Camden Roundhouse, on March 7, 2020 in London, England.

Jim Dyson / Getty

EOB, Earth (Capitol)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xefWbfWUbrQ (/ embed)

With his debut solo album, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien plays mesmerizing live music that sounds as complex as the main band’s work, expanding traditional rock songs into great compositions. O’Brien also showed a passion for people in major singles such as “Cloak of the Night” and “Brazil,” which lately grew into rhythmic electronic numbers and hypnosis. Other early songs such as “Olympik” and “Shangri-La” featured a passion for sparkling synth and funky drum loops.

RJD2, Fun (RJ Electrical Connection)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uxL0xhRQBk (/ embed)

On his ninth album, RJD2 produced a heartfelt beat, boasting that captivated everything himself. Even though they don’t have traditional links or lyrics, RJ’s beats are still ready on the dance floor – look at the eternal grooves that color the orchestra “20 Grand Palace.” Although most hold on to the instrumental, RJ sometimes let the rapper jump on the beat – like Aceyalone, who guested on “A Genuine Gentleman” – to show that he can still shine as much as collaborators as he did as a solo beat maker.

Danzig, Danzig Sings Elvis (Cleopatra)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUOonji-Kmw (/ embed)

Monster films aren’t the only thing Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig likes in the 50s. Although it might be surprising to hear the man who spent last year reuniting with Misfits singing “Mommy Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight” takes the classic from King of Rock N ‘Roll, Danzig’s baritone completes Elvis’s songs surprisingly well.

White Buffalo, On Widow Street (Snakefarm)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olnMP7l2F40 (/ embed)

Jake Smith’s latest album with the name White Buffalo is the work of adventurer Americana. Produced by Shooter Jennings, this project is warm and intimate – thanks in no small part to Smith’s voice, which often calms the listener with a sense of security while he takes it through thunderous rock songs like “No History” or spinning threads as he does. on “The Drifter.” Smith uses the lyrics to walk with the audience through the pastoral scenes he sets – pictures of horses in open fields, in the afternoon walking across the forest and crossing into the river. The meat of Smith’s story is perhaps best exemplified in “Sycamore,” a ballad of longing about missing where it serves as a guide to bring users from oases in the forest to abandoned homes.

The Mountain Goats, Songs for Pierre Chuvin (Merge)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzMpxTechVI (/ embed)

After nearly two decades of releasing the right studio album with a full band, the coronavirus pandemic forced Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle to come out of the boombox for his first full-length album recorded directly to tape since 2002’s All Hail West Texas. Although the cassette was available for physical and digital purchase last week, Darnielle’s inability to French historian Pierre Chuvin in the 1990 book A Chronicle of the Last Pagans is now available on streaming services. This album is a great addition to Darnielle’s extensive discography and a real treat for Mountain Goats fans who miss the grit that characterizes the songwriter’s early work.