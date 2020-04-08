What’s future for neighborhood Sanders supporters with no Bernie?

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ exit from the Democratic presidential stakes leaves the area to presumptive nominee previous Vice President Joe Biden.

But will supporters of the unbiased Vermont senator, identified for their loyalty, switch sides?

















































“These days I am suspending my marketing campaign,” Sanders mentioned in a Twitter article Wednesday. “But though the campaign finishes, the wrestle for justice carries on on.”

Wheaton Democrat Dan Bailey felt so strongly about Sanders, he campaigned doorway-to-doorway for him in Iowa in February.

“I see myself performing like (heck) for the opposition’s applicant to (President Donald) Trump,” Bailey mentioned. And, “I hope to go to Milwaukee as a delegate to support that course of action realize success,” he included, concerning the Democratic National Conference this summer months.

“It is vital to boost our national management. Later on, we need to have to boost the election system … make it extra democratic, and much more inclusive.”

But Glen Ellyn indigenous Alex Franklin, a longtime Sanders organizer, won't jump on the Biden bandwagon, declaring he's place off by the previous vice president's perform toward women. Biden has faced criticism for beforehand hugging girls just lately a Nevada state lawmaker contended he kissed the back again of her head at a marketing campaign occasion in 2014.

















































"I will not be voting for president this year due to the fact I am in a blue point out," Franklin claimed.

Biden said previous week he did not think he experienced been inappropriate and promised to deal with females respectfully.

Well known Democrat and state Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin explained Sanders' go "does allow for the bash the possibility to unify and perform together to defeat Trump."
















































