What’s going wrong at Manchester United? Poor recruitment, Ed Woodward, poor managers and dressing culture are to blame

Manchester United is concerned with the question of what is going wrong in the club.

The club has had the worst start to a Premier League season to date after only scoring 34 points in the first 24 games.

In this context, the worst start for Sir Alex Ferguson was the 1992/93 season, in which he had 44 points and still won the championship title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Man United lost to Burnley at home on Wednesday

Since Fergie left in 2013, they have taken seventh, fourth, fifth, sixth, second and sixth place. In the Premier League, he was not under third place.

Ferguson came to Old Trafford with the goal of “knocking Liverpool off his feet”. And he did.

It’s been almost seven years since he left, and Liverpool is now in a phase of dominance. Jürgen Klopp has quietly built an absolute juggernaut, while the mess in Old Trafford only seems to be getting worse.

Man United holds the record for most championship titles at 20, but the last title came in 2013 in Ferguson’s final season.

Liverpool have not won the league in 30 years, but will definitely be 19th.

United is in a mess and there are a lot of problems on and off the pitch.

Here at talkSPORT.com we looked closely at what went wrong in the club.

Ed Woodward and the owners

Woodward has been working for the Glazer family since he advised them on the successful takeover of the club in 2005.

He held various functions in the club before being appointed deputy chairman in 2012. After David Gill’s resignation, he was promoted to manager.

Woodward’s first transfer window was in 2013, and it didn’t go well from there when they signed Everton’s Marouane Fellani.

The club has made bad decisions, and this begins with the owners insisting that Woodward play such an important decision-making role.

His background is in the financial industry, and having someone with more football experience seems striking.

The club’s financial side is very good. Share prices rose by a third in just three months despite poor performance on the course.

They also generated more revenue (£ 627.1 million) than any other English club in the past season.

Ed Woodward earned more than any of his Premier League rivals last season

As long as the club’s value increases, it is difficult to see Woodward being ousted.

Gary Neville, legend of Man United, said in his podcast: “I can’t change United’s ownership, nobody can. I have problems understanding why the owners continue to trust the management team to oversee the construction of a Premier League title winning team since Sir Alex left.

“Two weeks ago I saw a statistic that United has the second highest payroll in the world. And that’s the squad they have. It is unforgivable. It’s really.

“I can’t believe the investment that has gone into the squad for the past five, six, seven years, and you end up on the pitch.

“If you don’t lose your job because you essentially oversaw this investment, got this payroll and the team on the pitch, I have to say that something is really wrong.

Gary Neville is disappointed with leadership decisions at Manchester United

“There is real talent in this management team. But what the club has been doing for several years is that they put the best football operators in their class in this club, and they don’t.” You don’t and it’s a mess. “

It should also be remembered that Woodward is the highest paid director in the Premier League and made £ 3.16 million in annual profits last season.

Both he and the Glaser were the subject of a series of angry chants by fans when Burnley beat them 2-0 on Wednesday.

recruitment

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Manchester United has spent around £ 850m on transfers.

Since then, they haven’t managed to start a serious title challenge and have only been in the top four twice since 2013.

Despite consistently high expenses for the team’s overhaul, another season without Champions League football is imminent.

Martin Lipton’s devastating look back at Man United’s squad

Martin Lipton beat the squad at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on Thursday.

“The goalkeeper has stopped parrying,” said Lipton. “He’s just becoming an ordinary goalkeeper now.

“You have a middle half (Harry Maguire) playing with pain – he doesn’t look 100 percent fit – and he doesn’t trust the men around him.

“The right-back (Aaron Wan-Bissaka) did well, but he is a defensive right-back and not an offensive right-back.

“The midfield is a disaster zone.

The new captain Harry Maguire couldn’t stop Burnley from hitting twice

“Without (Marcus) Rashford they don’t seem to have a cutting edge.

“From top to bottom, the team is a mess. This is due to recruiting over several years. “

There have undoubtedly been some bad investments over the years and there are doubts that would improve if the same man made the most important transfer decisions.

The players have signed since Sir Alex Ferguson retired

Marouane Fellani – £ 27.5m

Juan Mata – £ 37.1m

Ander Herrera – £ 29m

Luke Shaw – £ 31m

Marcos Rojo – £ 16m

Angel di Maria – £ 59.7m

Daley Blind – £ 13.8m

Radamel Falcao – £ 6m loan

Victor Valdes – free

Memphis Depay – £ 26.3m

Matteo Darmian – £ 12.7m

Morgan Schneiderlin – £ 25m

Bastian Schweinsteiger – £ 6.8m

Sergio Romero – free

Anthony Martial – £ 58m

Eric Bailly – £ 30m

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – free

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – £ 26.3m

Paul Pogba – £ 89m

Victor Lindelof – £ 39m

Romelu Lukaku – £ 90m

Nemanja Matic – £ 40m

Alexis Sanchez – swap deal

Diogo Dalot – £ 19m

Fred – £ 52m

Lee Grant – £ 1.5m

Daniel James – £ 15m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £ 50m

Harry Maguire – £ 80m

changing Culture

Sir Alex Fergusons United was known for her victorious stance in the locker room.

He was also known for his factual attitude and quickly managed to get rid of dissimilar characters.

Gary Neville said of the Soccer Science Conference last year: “When I played, you always had three groups – the guards, the middle group and the younger ones.

“Manchester United now has no guardianship. Absolutely not, no. There are some good professionals, but I don’t think they have the influence in the locker room to dominate the culture, and that’s a real problem.

“In every business, in every soccer team, if the guards in the locker room who have an influence don’t set an example, then you have a big problem and you have to fix it.”

Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with Man United

Many criticisms were placed on Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard for their antics outside the field.

Pogba and Jose Mourinho had a notoriously broken relationship in the club, especially in the last months of his reign.

It was said that Pogba shouted, “He thought he could fool me and upset the fans against me. He fucked the wrong baller ”after Mourinho was released.

According to reports, Michael Carrick had to intervene and remind Pogba that nobody is bigger than the club.

Bad attitudes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been Man United’s fourth permanent manager since Ferguson retired in 2013 and all failed.

David Moyes on paper was a regular employee who had had consistent results for Everton for several years.

Louis van Gaal was next, but Jose Mourinho had little chance.

Mourinho led the club in second place, claiming it was one of his best performances.

Jose Mourinho was released by Man United in December 2018

He said, “For example, if I tell you that I think it is one of the best jobs in my career to finish second in the Premier League with Man United, you will say,” This guy is crazy, “said Mourinho.

“‘He won 25 titles and says a second position was one of his best performances?’

“I keep saying that because people don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.

“And sometimes we analyze things from a different perspective on this side of the cameras.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Man United lost to Burnley at home

A little over a year after Mourinho’s release, these words seem more relevant than ever.

Solskjaer was hired due to a good manager and his status as a well-known former player.

He was relatively inexperienced in top management and in retrospect you could argue that the club should have gone in a different direction.

It seems that every manager since Ferguson has been a victim of bad decisions from above.