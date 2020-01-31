What’s Hot in Scotland last February by Roxy Gillespie from Louder Than War

The Lutras

February 2020

Roxy Gillespie takes a look at the best new music from Scotland in the latest monthly collection of the best bands and artists in the country, Hot in Scotland, February.

The new, critically acclaimed album by Laurie Cameron is based on the words of Robert Burns and combines synth and folk to make pretty seductive music. The extreme mix of historical poetry with the sublime vocals of Laurie and the atmospheric electronics is excellent.

SOMETHING IN US NEVER Dies by Laurie Cameron

Neon Waltz released a single Thanks For Everything from their upcoming EP Huna. The single is available on all major streaming platforms and continues to deliver excellent output from one of the best indie bands the UK has to offer. With tour dates starting at the end of March, this is definitely something to look forward to in the spring.

Hot in Scotland February Live

“Folk and Roll” band The Wakes plays King Tut’s on February 1 as part of the Celtic Connections series of performances. Coming from Glasgow, the band makes music with a strong political ethos, using the energetic folk-based rock to underline the social and political struggles that prevail today.

Beat Generator from Dundee sees Glasgow hot-owned Walt Disco perform on February 1. The flamboyant Art rockers are always a visual and auditory delight and definitely worth catching. For pure camp brilliance we make Dancing Shoes Hot in the video of the month of February in Scotland.

The Venue sees Dundee indie rockers Ark Royal launch their new single, Carpe Diem, on February 7. Dumfries band The Lutras plays on the 23rd and also flat Stramash, Edinburgh on the 28th. They also have dates in the UK during February.

Inverness sees the heavy rock band Anchor Lane from Glasgow play on the 14th The Tooth and Claw. Listen here to the exciting single Dead Run with background vocals by Ricky Warwick.

Thurso indie rockers Forgetting The Future play Mad Hatters, Inverness on 22nd, the last of a mainly Scottish tour, apart from one Manchester date at Fuel Bar on the 17th. This is a great opportunity for the band to promote their album Broken Phones And Hormones. Find their tour dates here.

Highland folk artists John Edge and the Kings Of Nowhere play The Wee Red Bar Edinburgh and Mad Hatters Inverness on February 1.

Cinematics bring their experimental sound to the Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh on 1 February. Glasgow suppliers of Americana or “Barn Jangle Rock” as they call themselves, The Byson Family, will play at the same location on February 9.

All words by Roxy Gillespie. More writing about Louder Than War can be found in the archive of her author. She tweets as @ RoxyG100.

