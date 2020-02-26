What’s new and leaving the Starz App in March!

As the month is coming to a close, the Starz App has unveiled its full list of titles that will be available for streaming beginning in March including Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as the titles leaving. The full list of titles leaving and debuting can be viewed below!

AVAILABLE MARCH 1

“Outlander” – Episode 503

“Wrong Man” – Episode 204

The Addiction (1995)

Andron (2014)

Anger Management (2003)

Bandolero! (1968)

Bloodline (2019)

Car Wash (1976)

Chaos Theory (2008)

Colors (1988)

The Fly (1986)

The Great Scout & Cathouse Thursday (1976)

Hansel And Gretel (1986)

High Noon (1952)

Ice Age 3: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (2009)

Into The Grizzly Maze (2015)

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

Lucas (1986)

Money Train (1995)

Rent (2005)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (1986)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

“Hawthorne” – Episodes 101-310

“Malcolm & Eddie” – Episodes 101-315

AVAILABLE MARCH 2

Aquarela (2019)

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Conan The Destroyer (1984)

STARZ Original Limited Series “Flesh and Bone” – Episodes 101-108

AVAILABLE MARCH 6

The Butterfly Effect (2003)

Column South (1953)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gun Brothers (1956)

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

X/Y (2014)

AVAILABLE MARCH 8

“Outlander” – Episode 504

“Leavenworth” – Episode 106 – Leavenworth Series Update

“Wrong Man” – Episode 205

AVAILABLE MARCH 12

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

AVAILABLE MARCH 13

Asher (2019)

Beirut (2018)

Billy Two Hats (1974)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

The Dark (2005)

The Grace Card (2010)

The Jackal (1997)

Primal Fear (1996)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Wayne’s World (1992)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

AVAILABLE MARCH 15

“Outlander” – Episode 505

“Wrong Man” – Episode 206

Laid in America (2016)

AVAILABLE MARCH 16

Coraline (2008)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

This Is Personal (2018)

“Gravity” – Episodes 101-110

AVAILABLE MARCH 20

Cheyenne Roundup (1943)

Fighting Bill Fargo (1941)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Killing Me Softly (2001)

The Man From The Alamo (1953)

The Naked Dawn (1954)

Outlaw’s Son (1956)

Strawberry Roan (1933)

The Texan (1930)

AVAILABLE MARCH 22

“Outlander” – Episode 506

AVAILABLE MARCH 27

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood (2019)

AVAILABLE MARCH 29

“Outlander” – Episode 507

AVAILABLE MARCH 31

21 Jump Street (2012)

Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg (2016)

LEAVING MARCH 1

Hours (2013)

LEAVING MARCH 5

A Fantastic Woman (2018)

Willard (2003)

LEAVING MARCH 9

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

LEAVING MARCH 11

Take Me To The River (2015)

LEAVING MARCH 15

Dream House (2011)

Insha’Allah Democracy (2017)

The Last House On The Left (2009)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (2011)

LEAVING MARCH 22

Paulie (1998)

The Warriors (1979)

LEAVING MARCH 25

Blood Father (2016)

LEAVING MARCH 26

Loveless (2018)

LEAVING MARCH 30

Never Here (2017)

Silent Night (2012)

“SS-GB” – Episodes 101 – 106

LEAVING MARCH 31

120 Days (2013)

40 Days And 40 Nights (2001)

The 7th Dwarf (2014)

Across The Great Divide (1976)

All Is Lost (2013)

All Summers End (2017)

American Dreamers (2015)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Backdraft (1991)

Bandits (2001)

Batteries Not Included (1987)

Beauty Factory (2013)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Beyond The Sea (2004)

The Birds (1963)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blood Ties (2013)

Bloodsport (1987)

Blue Crush (2002)

Body Snatchers (1994)

Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2(2000)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Born To Be Wild (1995)

Boss Of Lonely Valley (1937)

Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)

Brave (2012)

Brazil (1985)

Breach (2006)

Brewster’s Millions (1985)

Bug (2006)

Cars 2 (2011)

Catching Hell in the City of Angels (2015)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Chimpanzee (2012)

Coal Rush (2012)

Cocoon: The Return (1988)

Como La Espuma (2016)

Cooties (2014)

The Cove (2009)

Critters (1986)

Critters 3 (1991)

Crooklyn (1994)

Date And Switch (2014)

Days Of Heaven (1978)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Death Wish II (1981)

Deep In The Heart Of Texas (1942)

The Delta Force (1986)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Double Impact (1991)

Double Indemnity (1944)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)

The Eagle (2010)

Every Secret Thing (2015)

Everything Must Go (2010)

The Family Man (2000)

Family Plot (1975)

Fire With Fire (2012)

Firewalker (1986)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Flight Of The Intruder (1991)

Focus (2001)

Frailty (2001)

Frankenweenie (2012)

Frenzy (1972)

Get A Job (2016)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Gored (2015)

The Great Man’s Lady (1942)

Hard Candy (2005)

Hart’s War (2002)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

Heat (1986)

Held Up (1999)

Home Of The Brave (2006)

The Horsemen (2009)

House Of The Dead (2003)

I Am Ali (2013)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

Joe (2013)

Joe Dakota (1957)

Journey To The Center Of The Earth (1987)

Judgment Night (1993)

Kangaroo Jack: G’day U.S.A.! (2004)

Kicking And Screaming (2005)

Kid Blue (1973)

Kiss Me Goodbye (1982)

The Lady Vanishes (1938)

The Last Song (2010)

The Lawless Breed (1952)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Lone Star Trail (1942)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

The Man Who Saw Too Much (2016)

Manhunter (1986)

Marnie (1964)

Mars Needs Moms (2011)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

The Money Pit (1986)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

More Than A Game (2008)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

New In Town (2009)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

The Odd Life Of Timothy Green (2012)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

Phone Booth (2002)

Posse (1993)

Prom (2011)

Promised Land (2012)

Psycho (1960)

Quackerz (2016)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Ready To Rumble (2000)

Rear Window (1954)

Reservoir Dogs (1991)

The Return Of Frank James (1940)

Ride A Crooked Trail (1958)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Rope (1948)

Rosewood Lane (2011)

Rough Night In Jericho (1967)

Runaway Train (1985)

Rustler’s Roundup (1946)

Saboteur (1942)

The Saga Of Hemp Brown (1958)

Senna (2011)

Shadow Of A Doubt (1942)

Shattered Glass (2003)

Shrink (2009)

Six Black Horses (1961)

Sled Dogs (2017)

Stand And Deliver (1988)

A Stir Of Echoes (1999)

Stir Of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

Submergence (2017)

Tangled (2010)

Topaz (1969)

Torn Curtain (1966)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

The Trouble With Harry (1954)

Unseen (2016)

Untamed Frontier (1952)

Up In Smoke (1978)

Vertigo (1958)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

W. (2008)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Wild Heritage (1958)

Winnie The Pooh (2011)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

The X-Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Zoo (2017)

“Digimon Adventure” – Episodes 201-250

“Did You Know?” – Episodes 101-150