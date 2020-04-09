What’s new at Disney + UK in April 2020?

Oh, it’s the unlocking gift that keeps on giving. When Disney + arrived in the UK on March 24, the quarantined fans were prim and ready for some serious Disney action. The new streaming platform boasts over 500 films and more than 360 TV series, including blockbuster favorites such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Marvel’s Avatar. They have dissipated much of their humanist archive and viewers can also watch the 2016-2020 reboot of the lion king from Aladdin. However, there was no word on when viewers in the UK could watch Frozen 2 so far. With Easter Bank holidays just around the corner, content is even needed to put smiles on faces this month. So what’s coming to Disney + UK in April?

And will there be new things? Well, good news. Disney + launched with 36 very exclusive original series, from Kirsten Bell’s encore (where the actor challenges her friends from her former high school to recreate their high school performances) to School Music: The Musical: The Series (the award for the longest title wins …) and signs They say there is plenty of new material as the platform evolves, and this month we have interpreted the series and films toward Disney +.

Phil, narrated by Meghan Markle – April 3rd

Walt Disney Studios YouTube

One could say that many of us have covered Meghan Merkel’s and Prince Harry’s pursuits after the monarchy. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is returning to the small screen – it’s not in the way we expected. The new DisneyNature Elephant documentary follows the elephant family as they pass through the Calhary Desert and Meghan does the telling. According to The Times, Meghan is believed to have signed for the film in exchange for donating to Borderless Elephants, a charity that she and Harry have worked with before.

Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman – April 3

Disney + has recruited the big names for their upcoming nature shows. Like Meghan Markle in the Elephants, Oscar winner Natalie Portman tells Dolphin Reef, a dolphin documentary (as you would expect), in particular, Echo, a 3-year-old young man in the Pacific. The documentary forms part of the Disney + New Earth Month collection featuring titles from National Geographic and Disneynature.

The Mandalorian – April 3, 10, 17, 24

The Mandalorian is the first live action series in the Star Wars franchise, and one of Disney’s exclusive new shows. He sees a lone warrior working his way through the outer edge of the galaxy. Star Wars fans received a double dose of the new, exclusive action on March 24 when the Mandalorian arrived with two episodes on launch day. Since launch, Disney + releases new episodes every Friday at 8 p.m.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – April 3, 10, 17, 24

Fifteen years since the original movie was intended for many of us “All Together!”, High School Musical: The Musical: The series sees new Gen-Z actors navigate love, life and music in East High. Get ready to sing, as in April we get four brand new episodes coming out on Fridays at 8pm.

Diary of a future president – April 2, 10, 17, 24

Disney + Rivers can already watch three episodes of a future president’s diary. This month, Elena Knuro-Reed continues to navigate school life, as well as continues on the path to becoming U.S. President. Not a big problem.

Star Wars: Clone Wars – April 3, 10, 17, 24

Disney + treats subscribers to a whole range of Star Wars content on its platform. As of March 27, two episodes of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animation series were released every Friday, giving Star Wars fans a chance to catch up with the U.S. From Friday, April 17, one episode will be released each week, in line with the US “B. That’s to ensure fans can watch together around the world, Disney + bosses say.

Edward Scissors – April 10

This is the movie that scared me and made me happy as a kid, and yet I’m the first in line for a re-watch when it lands on Disney + on April 10. Edward Scissors sees Johnny Depp as the occupied man with blades instead of hands – not that the ’90s hit really needs an introduction.

Night at the Museum – April 10

They really keep coming to Disney + classics, don’t they? A night at the museum is one of those. The comedy film starring Ben Stiller and a host of other comedy kings including Owen Wilson and Ricky Gravis, will be released on April 10.

The Coco Music Celebration – April 10

The Coco Music Celebration is “the live concert experience for a movie filmed in the legendary Hollywood Bowl,” says Disney. The Pixar and Disney movie is a Day of the Dead celebration, hosted by Eva Longoria.

Marvel Heroes Project – New releases every Friday.

Need some good and uplifting stories nowadays? me too. Watch Marvel’s Heroes Project, a new series that “reveals the positive and impressive change that some young heroes are making in their communities.”

Game Date with Destiny – April 10

Short animation from our favorite Springfield family. Maggie Simpson faces the danger of the playground, but a seedy young girl whispers her out of danger and steals her heart. After a happy first date, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby again, but things aren’t going exactly as planned. Will fate (or homer) disturb her?

Offspring April 3 – 11

The third in the fantasy movie series comes out on Saturday, April 11. Offspring 3 follows teenagers from overseers Mel, Evie, Jay and Carlos as they “return to the Lost Island to recruit a new group of evil offspring to join them in the ordina of Ordon.”

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days – April 17

Fox Family Entertainment YouTube

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid was the book series for kids’ favorite movies especially in 2012. Third place in the franchise, Maritime Dog, follows Greg as he tries to navigate his summer vacation at his school. He admits his idea of ​​fun is sitting “in front of the television, playing video games with the curtains closed and the light off.” His parents have other ideas.

Pick Of The Litter – New episodes every Friday

Below is another docu series for animal lovers. Pick Of The Litter comes out every Friday and presents service animal stories, trainers and their human companions. In six episodes, the program tracks six guide dogs as they begin their “ultimate dog careers” as guide dogs. I expect it to be a heartwarming watch.

Legendary Weddings – New episodes every Friday

Everyone knows someone who wants a fairytale Disney wedding, right? I guess it depends on who you ask. However, Disney + traveled around the world to find new couples hitchhiking from Disney’s “spectacular” destinations. Over eight episodes, Fairytale weddings will feature “hidden camera events” and “magical stories.”