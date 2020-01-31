What’s next for John Lewis when his weakened marketing team faces Craig Inglis’ departure?

The longtime orchestrator of John Lewis’ legendary advertising is expected to leave next month. The news is a big blow for a marketing team that is already considering the question of what the future can expect for the partnership after the departure of the new “Head of Brand”.

Craig Inglis, Customer Director, joined the high street retailer 12 years ago and has fundamentally changed his marketing strategy, with a focus on creative ideas for big tickets. It creates an annual moment in British culture around John Lewis’ famous Christmas advertising.

However, his role in organizing has been in the spotlight lately. Just four months ago, bosses announced a £ 26 million pre-tax loss to restructure the C-Suite, which would combine marketing for the John Lewis and Waitrose brands under Paula Nickolds as the brand’s executive director. Where Inglis would fit into this master plan remained open and the future of his role was examined in a consultation process that is still ongoing.

Just a few weeks after the reorganization was unveiled, Nickolds announced in a shock attempt that she would leave before she even started.

Given his long tenure, Inglis might have considered the vacant position as head of the brand. After just eight weeks, Martin George, currently a Waitrose customer, becomes the brand’s leading marketer.

“It has been an honor to work for the John Lewis Partnership with its two exceptional brands and I am confident that this will go from strength to strength,” said Inglis when he left. “I’ve had an amazing trip in the past 12 years and I think now is the right time for me to try something new outside of the partnership.”

So questions are now being asked about what the brand’s key strategy for reconstruction will be after a year of poor sales.

The influence of Inglis

When Inglis joined in 2008, John Lewis had a number of problems. Due to the “worsening conditions”, underlying profits fell 26% this year. The perception of the brand also needed to be improved.

“Before he came to us, John Lewis was considered a bit noble, fairly distant and not for everyone,” recalls Neil Henderson, executive director of St Lukes advertising agency, which works for retailers like Very.

Inglis’ action plan was to sort the creative results. Within a year, he took the risky step of naming Adam & Eve DDB (then a brave start-up in the agency scene) as an advertising partner and revising the approach. The focus was removed from the product and instead Inglis campaigned for emotional, thoughtful storytelling based on the long-standing brand promise of “Never Knowingly Undersold”.

“He gave the brand power,” added Henderson. “He changed it.”

This was particularly evident in the Christmas advertising strategy, which now provided unforgettable spots like “The Long Wait”, “The Bear and the Hare” and “Excitable Edgar” from last year. It was so effective that inflating the marketing budget onto a festive teardrop teardrop is a tactic that CMOs are now mimicking for all types of brands. But in the midst of creative imitators and the relentless pressures traditional retailers faced, the strategy was losing its glamor.

“The brand’s modern storytelling had the incredible foundation of ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’. But in the age of ‘Total Retail’, if buyers have access to what they want and if they want the best price, they are motivated to do it not finding the totem that it was, “said Rob Sellers, Gray London’s chief growth officer, who counted Marks & Spencer among his customers.

“And in that absence, like so many of his high street counterparts, John Lewis is another retailer caught in the middle. He doesn’t deliver price, range, and convenience like Amazon or Next, nor does he offer the heightened experience that brings modern shopping to entertainment. John Lewis shopping doesn’t seem to have changed much for a generation, but this generation of buyers is completely different. “

According to data provided by YouGov to The Drum, John Lewis’ brand buzz (which shows how the nation sees a brand, positive or negative) has been falling steadily since its peak in 2012.

“The departure of Inglis is a clear reminder to all of us that” brand “is only part of the marketing puzzle for retailers who are trying to meet the rapid changes in their industry,” continues Sellers.

“Without his commitment to creativity and cultural fame, John Lewis, like so many other retail bastions in the UK, could very quickly become obsolete. He absolutely put it at the heart of British culture, especially at Christmas. More than any other brand in the country, and for that he should rightly be praised as a courageous and visionary customer. But maybe, just maybe, the pressure to run a blockbuster ad year after year has distracted from some of the fixes John Lewis is facing. “

What’s next for John Lewis’ confused marketing team?

The remaining marketing team is now able to see what the future holds. A spokesman said that Nickolds’ recruitment as the brand’s executive director is not yet underway. For Sharon White, this will be a decision if she replaces Charlie Mayfield as chair later this year.

The team initially reports to Waitrose marketer Martin George.

In the short term, it is difficult to withdraw from Inglis. As St. Luke’s Henderson explains, creative people are currently preparing Christmas advertising fonts across the board. These letters are being deregistered, and most retailers will go to great lengths this month to prepare for the most critical time of the year.

“I don’t know that the timing would have thought the script development would start now, with the release in early March in mind. Christmas is not just an advertisement, it’s an immense production across so many channels. Having the goods produced and that drives the timing. So you’re right in the middle, “he says.

But in the long run, the exits are a major blow to the incoming whites, and they have to recruit quickly and well if they take their place.

“The challenges the partnership faces are very significant, from the changing dynamics of the buyer to the structure of operating costs on the main street,” said Catherine Shuttleworth, founder of retail consultancy Savvy Marketing.

“An excellent customer director is crucial to control the organization in these troubled waters. It’s fair to say that his departure leaves a void in the business. “

Whoever brings in the new chairman must quickly get under the table. If it is a third-party rental, the first year could only be a case in which the current retail calendar goes through without damage.

But over time, they will no doubt want to leave their own mark on the iconic brand. Given the challenges John Lewis faces, any new marketing director can quickly drop the proven model and aesthetically draw a line from his predecessors’ legacy and trust in Adam & Eve.

And so the agency will wait with breath to learn its fate, if and when new brand bosses will be introduced for its longest-serving customer.

“We are now in a different place where retail is going through such a difficult time. The pressure on a new marketing manager to find a new way will be huge,” says Henderson.

“There will be many questions as to whether (emotional, blockbuster advertising) is the right approach. And if you are the agency, you have to take care of it. Agencies that stick to what they have done in the past do not last long. It’s an interesting moment. ”