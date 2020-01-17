What’s next for Roger Federer?

It may not seem so because he finished 2019 as the number 3 men’s tennis player in the world, won four titles and lost an epic Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, but Roger Federer is finally releasing his toughest spot against everything: time.

The Swiss star, 38, is entering his 23rd pro year in 2020 – ATP final winner Stefanos Tsitsipas has been alive longer than 2019. His first game of the season is Monday when he takes on American Steve Johnson at the Australian Open in Melbourne. He missed the first ATP Cup that started the 2020 season, but wants to contest both the French Open (where he dropped out in 2017 and 2018) and the Summer Olympics.

Although Federer will try to shorten his schedule to allow for more recovery time, his extrajudicial work promises to keep him busy: this year he will return to the ATP Players Council (where he was president from 2008) -2014) and is continues to be heavily involved in the successful Laver Cup competition launched by its management company Team8.

These commitments suggest, among other things, that the Swiss – at least as a player – is positioning himself for a life after tennis. An upcoming second act in public seems inevitable; So what exactly comes next?

“The Laver Cup taught us a lot about who Roger Federer is beyond the court,” says Nina Pantic, editor of TENNIS magazine. “He is proud to be the biggest driver behind the game’s most entertaining innovation.” Something backed by Federer is unlikely to fail, but he still had to stick his neck out to add something totally unexpected to the schedule. “

At the Laver Cup, two teams compete against each other on a weekend: “Team Europe” with Federer and alternating Djokovic and Nadal and “Team World”. Federer recognized the need for a new tournament for men as criticism of the Davis Cup had grown over the years. The impact of the Laver Cup was far-reaching: the 120-year-old Davis Cup changed its format significantly in 2019 and limited the knockout phase of the tournament to one week in November, in which Federer competed in a number of competitions in exhibition games across South America.

At the moment, Laver Cup seems to be his main focus on the team and the others who are at the forefront of the sport are expected to continue to join him. “Most importantly, he was able to recruit the best players in the game every year,” said Pantic.

All of this indicates that Federer wants to shape his sport even more than breaking records, and that he has the awareness that he will find it easier to start while he is still playing. “When he starts the Laver Cup so late in his career, it seems like he’s just trying to get into a pension plan, but it’s much bigger than that because that alone won’t support him anyway,” she added.

Roger Federers Team Europe celebrates victory at the Laver Cup 2019 in Geneva (Julian Finney / Getty)

Starting a bit outside the field while you are still playing and training as a professional is not only reserved for the greatest tennis player of all time. For the past eight months, Noah Rubin has seen Behind the Racquet, the Instagram account he created to give sports watchers an insight into his colleagues’ lives on the ATP and WTA tours and the attention of the mainstream media to further increase. The American has found that working on Behind the Racquet personally is beneficial for his own tennis, and believes that it provides a service to both the players who participated and the fans who participated. While the 23-year-old may currently be at number 214 in the world rankings, he is determined to use his voice – and encourages others to do so.

“I think there is an immense work ethic among these tennis players, but at the same time I think there is a bit of laziness,” he said. “I think they feel there is no need to do things outside of the tennis court. I also don’t think they really understand what it means to use their platform. I’ve talked about a lot of problems in the tennis world, but the players are definitely one reason why tennis is the way it is. “

Regarding Federer, Rubin feels that if he decides to do so, he may have an impact on the professional men’s tour after retiring. “Does he take real time after tennis to make sure that tennis grows and doesn’t die? I want to be hopeful and say yes, but you never know.”

“There have been several times in which (players have decided not to stay active) and I cannot be blamed for not doing so. It is bad service but at the same time they have a choice,” said Rubin “If you feel like you have enough for tennis, do what you can. Now they’re just tired and want to get out, you know, we can’t force them. “But I think we have to (even) Federer, who goes beyond tennis like never before, to climb up after a break Afterwards and let’s try growing tennis. He’s obviously an outstanding voice. “

After playing tennis, according to Pantic, the business world will also be a matter of course for Federer, as he is financially well positioned to invest and grow a company. She also recognizes the impact he can have on professional tennis by acknowledging his personal characteristics and status on the global front.

“The best thing about Federer is how humble he is: he never lets you feel like you’re wasting his time. This trait will be huge for players who ask him to support her in the future, and big changes on the Tour must be controlled by the player, “she said.” Once he has the time to focus more on the backend issues in the sport, he can have a greater impact because there are no excuses and no other priorities. “He is not God, it won’t be an easy solution, but it’s hard to imagine him stopping the tour and not trying to make improvements for the next generation. “

“These types of athletes come by every 10, 20 years,” said Rubin. “You brought him to the level of a Michael Jordan. You brought him up to the level of a messi. These are the people who, through their work and efforts in their sport and through their efforts outside the field and the field, cannot be compared to anyone else.

“I almost feel like the life Federer had, the life he won through tennis – and I probably can’t say that, but I will say it anyway – I feel that it is his responsibility Driving sport … More than he did, ”he added.

“It’s hard to say, but Roger Federer is responsible for it.”