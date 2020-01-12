What’s next in impeachment

Loading...

More than three weeks after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, his impeachment process has not yet begun in the Senate.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi told Friday’s Democratic colleagues that they should prepare to submit the House’s two impeachment procedures next week.

These are the articles Parliament voted on in Congress over the abuse of power and disability of Congress in December after Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats after a pre-2020 whistleblower report submitted in August. Here’s the final report on what Democrats found.

Why didn’t the process start?

Impeachment is a two-step in-house process. First, after weeks of hearing, members of Congress voted to indict Trump against two articles – abuse of power and disability to Congress. But then they should do a third vote to appoint managers who would present the articles to the Senate and basically act as prosecutors. You have not yet made this last vote.

What is the reason why impeachment officials have not been appointed and the case has not been referred to the Senate?

Pelosi, who spokeswoman for the House of Representatives controls what gets on the floor of the House of Representatives, said she decided to keep the articles to ensure that the Senate process would be fairer.

The irony is that the Democrats carried out the impeachment process very quickly, without waiting for the courts to force testimony – in part to avoid an accumulation in January (i.e. now) before the upcoming Iowa gatherings , The Republicans complained that everything was going too quickly. But now the Democrats are trying to slow things down, and the Republicans just want to end the whole thing and put the case against the President aside in a Senate trial as soon as possible.

Why didn’t Pelosi think the process would be fair?

Several senators, including Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, said they weren’t exactly impartial juries on the matter. And McConnell said in December that he had met with White House lawyers to coordinate the process.

Do senators have to be impartial? After all, this is a political exercise.

Actually yes. Article II of the Constitution leaves many details of an impeachment procedure to the Senate, but clarifies that no accused president can be removed unless two-thirds of the senators – usually 67 – agree, and even if they are in impeachment proceedings, ” they are said to be on oath or affirmation. “

What will the Eidessenators do?

The oath that senators must take before imposing impeachment proceedings is laid down in Article XXV of the Senate impeachment regulations and mentions in particular the impartiality:

“I solemnly swear (or I promise, as the case may be) that I will exercise impartial justice in all matters relating to the pending lawsuit against the indictment (the person being brought before the court). May God help me. “

Perhaps there is some leeway here, since McConnell says he is not an “impartial judge” and not that he will practice “constitutional impartial justice”, which he is likely to swear.

What did McConnell say about Pelosi’s demand?

He repeatedly asked Pelosi to forward the impeachment proceedings and warned that she had no influence on the execution of the senate proceedings.

Could he have started the process before mailing the items?

Not really. He would have had To change senate rules that would require an overwhelming number of senators (and help from democrats). So McConnell and Pelosi are in a stalemate.

What happened last week?

The week started without a clear solution. Pelosi said on Wednesday that she would ship the items when she finished, and that will probably be “soon”. McConnell said she has no control over the Senate. He also signed a proposal by Republican Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri to change the Senate’s rules to reject the impeachment articles if they are not filed within 25 days of their adoption.

But this would also require a super majority and the Democrats would probably not join. Pelosi gave in until Friday, making it clear that she would deliver the letters next week. She argued that in the past three weeks, there had been more information about the White House’s efforts to withhold security assistance from Ukraine.

WI did not do it McConnell just change the Senate rules?

McConnell doesn’t seem to be interested in changing the Senate’s rules and ending the Filibuster – commonly referred to as a “nuclear option”.

What could McConnell do to make Pelosi believe the process will be fair?

The senior Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has asked four witnesses to be admitted to trial. Pelosi has approved this step. One of the witnesses requested, former national security advisor John Bolton, testified that he would testify when summoned.

Does McConnell Allow Witnesses to Trial Senate?

He doesn’t want to, although Trump only said on Thursday that he’d like to see both the whistleblower and Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden testify. (It was Hunter Biden’s appointment to the Burisma Board of Directors that Trump should be investigated by the Ukrainians. There is no evidence that Biden did anything wrong.) On Friday, Trump proposed to block Bolton’s testimony as an executive privilege ,

Witnesses were present in the two previous impeachment proceedings against the President – 1999 against Bill Clinton and 1868 against Andrew Johnson. Clinton’s witnesses – three of them, including Monica Lewinsky – were interviewed behind closed doors and then a video of the testimony was shown. For Johnson, the witness interviews were conducted in the Senate.

Why doesn’t McConnell want witnesses? Do Republicans Want Witnesses?

He wants to get this process over with and continue. So far he has dealt with the subject and Republicans are following him. You have a majority in the Senate and he says he has the votes to handle the process in three phases. House managers would present their case and Trump’s defense lawyers, we don’t know yet who the president will choose, they’ll refute. And then, based on these arguments, the senators could ask questions from Chief Justice John Roberts.

In the third phase, according to McConnell, the senators would have to vote on whether to call witnesses. Several Republicans, including Maine’s Susan Collins and Utah’s Mitt Romney, have expressed interest in testifying. With this format, however, you don’t have to make a final decision for some time. McConnell argues that this is the model for the Clinton indictment. Pelosi disagrees.

How would senators call witnesses?

Four Republicans would have to side with the Democrats to get a majority and summon each witness. At some point these will be very interesting votes. But we have to wait. It is not clear how long.

What happens next?

The bottom line is that Trump will be charged, but his trial won’t start until Pelosi has sent the articles to the Senate. This will start a whole new drama in the Senate.