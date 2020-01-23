WHAT’S NEXT? Oelwein gets 37 properties from the landlord

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) – There is a lot to do for the city of Oelwein in the next few months. They now own 37 properties, most of which have dilapidated houses.

At the end of 2019, Oelwein agreed with Davey’s Doin’s, LLC to purchase the property for one dollar. All of these properties had not passed the letting inspections and little work had been done to improve the properties. The owners of Davy’s Doin’s, LLC and Oelwein agreed that this deal would be best since legal proceedings would be more expensive than what could be achieved for the properties.

Oelwein has a program for checking rental properties, in which all rental properties have to be registered with the city and then checked.

“We were approached by this landlord after a few inspections that were not in the landlord’s favor. He saw what happened and he didn’t have the resources or the ability to put these properties in a livable condition, “said Dylan Mulfinger, City Administrator of Oelwein.

The city decided to secure the plots in October, declaring that the city would sell the plots that could be repaired and demolish the remaining houses.

According to a schedule in a city press release, some of the properties could be sold in a sealed bid in February. The rest is freed from asbestos and then demolished.

“If there is a future for these properties, we will definitely try to market it. If there is none, we will go into demolition. At this point we are really trying to work with the neighborhood about where the lot is is. ” can be used best, “said Mulfinger.

Demolishing these houses is becoming expensive. In a series of meetings, the city council developed a plan that is included in this year’s city budget. The demolition could cost between $ 150,000 and $ 250,000, according to the release. The money would come from local option sales tax.

Mulfinger said that people didn’t want to demolish houses in Oelwein, but it was also an opportunity to build more modern apartments for a changing population.

“Gone are the days of the beavers when everyone returned to a perfect family home. I think we have to see multi-residential as something that will be really important for the future of Oelwein, “he said.

The whole process will take some time. People are still living in some of the houses, and the city is trying to accommodate these tenants before taking action on the houses.

The KWWL could also contact the landlord. He said he and the city had agreed. He still owns land in other communities.

The agreement with the city exempts Davey’s Doin’s, LCC from any fine or violation of the city