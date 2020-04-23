POLL: What’s the best scene in Jurassic Park?

It’s amazing to think this year we will be celebrating 27 years since the debut of the hit sci-fi adventure franchise Jurassic Park and ComingSoon.net is diving back into the original film and asking our readers what is their favorite scene from the 1993 original? Be sure to let us know in the poll and comments below!

Incidentally, Universal is holding a Jurassic Park Twitter watch party with Joseph Mazzello this evening at 5pm PST!

Based on the 1990 Michael Crichton novel and directed by Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park followed chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) as they are invited to Isla Nublar by businessman John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) to help certify the safety of his theme park filled with de-extinct dinosaurs. But after an act of industrial sabotage, the dinosaurs break free and Dr. Grant must keep Hammond’s grandchildren safe while Hammond, Dr. Sattler and Malcolm must find a way to restore the park and escape.

The film was a smashing success upon release, grossing over $914 million at the box office to become the highest-grossing film of the time and garnering largely positive reviews from critics, most notably for Spielberg’s direction, John Williams’ score and its special effects, garnering three Oscars for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. Its success spawned two direct sequels with Goldblum leading the first and Neill leading the second, followed by the Jurassic World sequel trilogy that began in 2015 after a 14-year hiatus. The third and final installment in the Jurassic World series, Dominion, is currently slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021 and will see the returns of Goldblum, Neill and Dern alongside trilogy leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.