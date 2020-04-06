What’s up tonight: Quibi, Quibi, Quibi

Photo: Quibi

This is what happened in the world of television on Monday, April 6. It is always the East.

The best choice

Posts from other places (AMC, 10:15 a.m.): We’ll get to the latest platform looking for eyelids and dollars in an instant, but first: “Kelpius Cave” watching last week’s episode, and it looks like it could be for shippers. As Liz Shannon Miller said in a statement last week on the episode of “Everyone,” she said: where things seem to be on the edge … and then nothing happens. This is an example that will hopefully change next week. “

Quibi: Today also brings the introduction of Quibi, which is short for the “quick bites” of programming for mobile phones. From Jennifer Lopez to Joe Jonas to Chrissy Teigen to Reese Witherspoon to Rapper, there are mobile-based shows featuring celebrities (there are more celebrities, we just can’t get all of these titles together) than Quibi’s more than 20 The show is over now and we offer bite-sized reviews to match these bite-sized options. In addition to scripted shows, “Movies in Seasons” is a service that offers unwritten game shows and daily news shows, such as the promised impact from producers LeBron James and Marc Levin, as well as the Gayme Show. Look for complete instructions that can be used on the site later today and are worth your time.

Should I buy it? Quibi is currently a very low investment with a 90-day free trial period. However, there is a Hulu-Esque payment system: $ 4.99 per month for ads, $ 7.99 without ads. (There’s no word on whether the ads are dimensional either.) As mentioned, you can’t watch content on a TV or laptop: You can only do this on your phone (and skinters like ours, which are important for an iPad / tablet). There can be a nice distraction from switching between news sites, and it will have a better production value than your friends’ Instagram stories. You can complete all this content in one day. Designed as a service on the road to watch you stand in line at the grocery store. Of course, now we pay a lot of attention to stand six feet away from everyone to look at our phones – and then again those lines are blocked several times …

Permanent coverage

Better call Saul (AMC, p. 9)

The trick against America (HBO, p. 9)

Wild card

Never small (YouTube): A video channel featuring interviews with small apartments and the architects who built them. The series is set in Australia, where several episodes have been set up, but in recent episodes has expanded to Europe and Asia, covering a number of architects with clients with different tastes. Netflix is ​​like the World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, but with a smaller footprint. The sunlight, greenery and art of this apartment is one of our favorite places:

(take tags) Tonight