what’s-very-hot-in-scotland-this-march

What is Incredibly hot In Scotland

March 2020

Roxy Gillespie will take a look at the finest new audio coming out of Scotland in the hottest month to month round up of the country’s greatest bands and artists.

The Seamonsters have Scottish tour dates beginning on 6th March at Broadcast Glasgow. Total specifics listed here.

Lucia and The Best Boys play King Tut’s, Glasgow on 12th March. These are incredibly remarkable dwell and properly truly worth catching. They also have dates with The Ninth Wave in Dundee and Aberdeen on 23/24 March. Comprehensive facts listed here.

The Dunts have a bought out gig at SWG3, Glasgow with VooDoos and Crystal as assistance on 12th March. One of Glasgow’s present favourites, this need to be a exclusive night, primarily with this sort of strong guidance functions.

With a new EP Mixtape thanks for launch on 13th March and a launch bash at King Tut’s, this looks to be a fantastic time to element this terrific indie band. The Snuts, who hail from Whitburn, West Lothian, have been a vital element of the Scottish indie scene for really a though. Their initial headline gig at King Tut’s again in 2017 marketed out in hours, demonstrating just how considerably effects the band have been obtaining from the beginning. They’ll strike Glasgow to celebrate the launch of the EP on 13th March at King Tut’s, and they are owning an in-retail store overall performance and record signing in Liverpool Stage Just one on 18th March. With European dates also scheduled this thirty day period, The Snuts are back touring the British isles in April. Their anthemic seem is crisp and confident, with a amazing optimistic vibe, making for a riotous evening out. With this in intellect we have picked out Fatboy Trim as our movie of the month.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pR33_jeL4h0" width="560"></noscript>

Dundee duo St Martiins have chosen United kingdom tour dates starting up at SWG3 Poetry Club, Glasgow on 13th March, then heading off all around the Uk. Full specifics listed here.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sBfUgHDKbRs" width="560"></noscript>

Gallus enjoy Drummonds, Aberdeen on 13th March.

Shambolics enjoy a sold out Glasgow St Luke’s on 14th March. The fife indie masters are constantly a favorite, here’s the video clip for their most the latest one Sandra Velocity.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JPzgviwj8kU" width="560"></noscript>

The exceptional Neon Waltz start off their tour on 28th March. With a new EP Hunna produced shortly, it is perfectly truly worth catching these boys dwell, as they have some high-quality new materials to share with the followers. Discover their tour dates listed here.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sy-SIM5Pm2k" width="560"></noscript>

Declan Welsh and The Decadent West are also touring. Whole details below. If you want a taster of their live exhibit, verify out this video clip shot at St Luke’s, Glasgow.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WSa21NKQNwo" width="560"></noscript>

Glasgow Indie Folksters NIEVES participate in Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh on 22th March and then Glasgow Stereo on the adhering to evening.

Trnsmt Festival have produced their closing line up for the 10-12th June celebration, with a fantastic lots of Scottish bands thanks to grace the phases. Lewis Capaldi headlines the Sunday primary phase, but there are a lot much more gifted Scots on the line up. The King Tut’s and River stages have particularly strong line-ups, showcasing bands this sort of as Shambolics, Rascalton and St Martiins.

All phrases by Roxy Gillespie.