what’s-your-band-termed,-mate?-get-to-know-drug-retailer-romeos

Each and every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re heading mad for here at NME Towers via our moi-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Termed, Mate? This 7 days, Fleet’s Drug Retail store Romeos on their toddler-stuffed are living gig, bossing assault programs and their Graham Norton-relevant aspirations.

What is your band referred to as, mate?

“Drug Shop Romeos, buddy”

What do you sound like?

“We sound like 70s keyboards, topped with rhythmic drums and driving melodic bass strains, completed off with a splash of lovely, softly projected, identity prosperous woman vocals.”

Are you any very good (honestly)?

“Honestly indeed, and I’ve produced some genuine bad songs so I’d know.”

What’s your best tune?

“That’s a contentious one particular, we disagree on this but I’m the a single answering the thoughts so our finest song is undeniably ‘Quotations for Locations’”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CCenlViwKcg?feature=oembed" title="Drug Store Romeos - Frame Of Reference" width="696"></noscript>

What’s been your most unforgettable gig?

“Our ideal gig was a show we did at the nursery that Charlie’s mum worked in. We arrived in to show them how the devices labored and participate in them a couple tunes together with our residence-published basic Previous McDonald. It was a excellent exhibit but it irritated me that they didn’t acquire any merch, like I don’t care if you really don’t earn any revenue neither do I just get a t-shirt you very little shit.”

Inform us some thing genuinely exciting about you, that is not to do with music?

“Jeeeez, I dunno, audio is my appealing factor, outdoors of that I just try to eat, observe activity and smoke weed.”

We claimed really interesting…

“Oh and I’m actually superior at climbing/assault courses, it’s not exciting I just desired to get it in there.”

What is your karaoke track?

“Do you belieeeeeeeeeeve in lifestyle soon after like!”

Scenario: we’ve supplied you a shit load of cash to make a big budget online video – what do you do?

“Green drinking water slide from the prime of the Empire Point out Developing heading via New York. I have a drinking water gun and I’m just taking pictures genuine people today making an attempt to do place of work their do the job by way of the open up home windows of their superior increase structures. Also the other people are there and they are carrying out things, I really do not actually care what I just slide.”

If your tour bus was hanging more than the edge of the cliff and you needed to toss out just one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Charlie simply because he’s heavier than Sarah and Sarah also since you can never be as well harmless when it comes to a bus hanging above a cliff edge. I considered about just throwing a single of our major keyboards out alternatively but you would not consider how difficult they are to discover online.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dvrx046LRBk?feature=oembed" title="Drug Store Romeos - Now You're Moving" width="696"></noscript>

What do you want to reach with your music?

“9 Grammys, worldwide recognition for our distinctive sound, revenue, fame, electricity, and an physical appearance on the Graham Norton present. Just the compact stuff genuinely, it is all about the enjoy of the audio.”

What do you want to take place at your previous at any time gig?

“Fire alarm to go off as we strum the initially chord of our strike so 10,000 persons are left with musical blue balls for the relaxation of their existence.”

Any remaining phrases?

“No, I wouldn’t want to waste people’s time by generating them study a entire paragraph of non applicable, uninteresting facts that doesn’t go any place or even actually have a stage to it. Just drivel, area-filling nonsense. That would be a shame and as such I shan’t partake.”